Hyundai's 2025 Tucson PHEV Has More Electric Power, But The Best Change Is Inside

Hyundai just unveiled the new 2025 Tucson SUV at the New York International Auto Show. Multiple trim levels were announced, including a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. A major upgrade to the 2025 PHEV model is a boosted electric motor with its power output increased to 72.0 kW from 66.9 kW. However, that's not what we are most excited about.

The infotainment system and dash controls in the 2025 Tucson were overhauled. Most notably, there are physical buttons and knobs for audio volume and HVAC systems. There are also buttons to change tracks and change media as well. Additionally, more physical drivetrain switches are located on the center console where you can switch drive modes, among other options.

These changes address one of the biggest complaints about the previous model: Going back to the 2022 Tucson, the infotainment system and controls were located on a chunky monolith touchscreen. Now, ventilation fans separate the infotainment screen from the physical controls below. The touchscreen controls in the previous models were hard to tap without taking your eyes off the road because they had no texture — something SlashGear noted in our 2024 Hyundai Tucson review. With physical buttons, it can now be easier to adjust settings without looking.