Hyundai's 2025 Tucson PHEV Has More Electric Power, But The Best Change Is Inside
Hyundai just unveiled the new 2025 Tucson SUV at the New York International Auto Show. Multiple trim levels were announced, including a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. A major upgrade to the 2025 PHEV model is a boosted electric motor with its power output increased to 72.0 kW from 66.9 kW. However, that's not what we are most excited about.
The infotainment system and dash controls in the 2025 Tucson were overhauled. Most notably, there are physical buttons and knobs for audio volume and HVAC systems. There are also buttons to change tracks and change media as well. Additionally, more physical drivetrain switches are located on the center console where you can switch drive modes, among other options.
These changes address one of the biggest complaints about the previous model: Going back to the 2022 Tucson, the infotainment system and controls were located on a chunky monolith touchscreen. Now, ventilation fans separate the infotainment screen from the physical controls below. The touchscreen controls in the previous models were hard to tap without taking your eyes off the road because they had no texture — something SlashGear noted in our 2024 Hyundai Tucson review. With physical buttons, it can now be easier to adjust settings without looking.
Other interior upgrades
The 2025 Tucson's displays were also improved. Hyundai noted multiple changes that make the infotainment system easier to use, such as faster processing speeds and a better layout, along with expanded screens. The instrument cluster and the infotainment display are 12.3 inches, a noticeable bump from the 2024 model's 10.25-inch displays. There is also an available color 12-inch head up display.
Some features were moved around and swapped out for the new model. The NFC wireless charger has been moved to the left of the cupholder in the center console. The front console now gets a USB-C data and charging port with a 27-watt power output. There are also USB-C charging ports in the back for rear passengers.
The 2025 Tucson can now make over-the-air (OTA) updates to systems such as powertrain, multimedia, safety, and mapping. The proximity entry key is also notably a standard feature now, and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard with the new 2025 model.
A new feature introduced is the Forward Attention Warning (FAW), which is already available in the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. This safety feature uses an infrared camera to track the driver's eyes and warn them if they are not paying attention. With the available Alert Cruise Control 2, the infrared camera can signal the car to stop if the driver goes unresponsive. A fingerprint sensor is another new available feature, which forgoes the need for the smart key and potentially adds a new layer of security.