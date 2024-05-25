Toyota RAV4 Woodland Vs TRD Off-Road: What's The Difference?

The two RAV4 models target two different buyers, and you need to figure out what you are. Off-roading enthusiasts will get a lot of mileage out of the TRD Off-Road, and better suspension makes a big difference with uneven terrain. Of course, this comes at a higher cost and worse gas mileage, so there's some tradeoffs you have to know about.

The Woodland could be converted to an off-roading monster if you spend extra money on aftermarket parts and a lift — the Woodland has a ground clearance of 8.1 inches compared to 8.6 for the TRD Off-Road — but you might be better off spending more upfront cash and getting the Off-Road if that's something you envision yourself doing. Ground clearance could end up being the biggest factor in how often your take the Woodland off-roading.

If you're only off-roading here and there, the Woodland's value starts to look more and more attractive as you can save cash, get better mileage, and still get a serviceable experience on rough terrain. Both have their place among buyers, and they have many similarities outside of off-road capabilities. The pair have the same interior design, all-terrain tires, and 2.5L four-cylinder engine — the Woodland being a hybrid model, however. The current generation of RAV4s is hard to go wrong with, so you should be pleased with whatever you decide on.