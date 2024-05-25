Toyota RAV4 Woodland Vs TRD Off-Road: What's The Difference?
Potential 2024 Toyota RAV4 buyers have several decisions to make before they pull the trigger on a purchase. The model is highly versatile with 13 trims to pick from with six of them being gas-powered and seven being a hybrid. It's a tough choice as all the models vary in price and features despite being based on the same vehicle. If you've narrowed things down to the RAV4 Woodland and the TRD Off-Road, it's a lot easier to look at the similarities and differences between the pair.
What really sets the two SUVs apart are the off-road capabilities, and that's where the aptly named TRD Off-Road takes the edge. Obviously, it's not as clear cut as that, and there's more that goes into the decision. A lot of it is personal preference, but if that's the difference between saving thousands of dollars then it's worth being informed. It's not exactly a secret that hybrid vehicles get better gas mileage, and that's an area where the Woodland takes a clear edge.
What is the RAV4 TRD Off-Road?
The TRD Off-Road is built for off-roading, so if you envision yourself doing that a lot, it's the easy choice to make. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission that makes it handling different speeds and terrains easy as you won't have to constantly shift gears yourself. The 18-inch wheels make a big difference for hills and uneven terrain, and the suspension is tuned specifically for off-roading.
With all these features, you might be worried the on-road performance suffers, but that's not the case. Gas mileage leaves a bit to be desired at an estimated 25 city and 32 highway, so lags quite behind the hybrid trims by a big margin. Since the Off-Road will likely be bought by people who want to go off the beaten path, the gas mileage could end up being a worthwhile tradeoff. MSRP for the TRD Off-Road begins at $38,295, making it one of the most expensive models offered from Toyota.
What is the RAV4 Woodland?
Where the RAV4 TRD Off-Road is built for off-roading, the Woodland thrives in other areas. To be fair, the Woodland still boasts off-road capabilities, but it doesn't excel at it like the TRD Off-Road does. It makes up for that fact with a lower MSRP that begins at $34,945, and it has some more tricks up its sleeves. The hybrid nature gives it an estimated 38 city and 35 highway mileage, meaning it's a clear winner over the Off-Road in that regard.
It comes equipped with all-wheel drive, 18-inch tires, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 — exactly the same features as the TRD Off-Road. A major difference is the better gas mileage offered with the Woodland, and that's something a buyer could prioritize if they are spending most of their time commuting to work versus hitting trails. If you're interested in having big interior display, the Woodland comes with an 8-inch display compared to the Off-Road's larger 10.5-inch screen.
RAV4 Woodland or TRD Off-Road?
The two RAV4 models target two different buyers, and you need to figure out what you are. Off-roading enthusiasts will get a lot of mileage out of the TRD Off-Road, and better suspension makes a big difference with uneven terrain. Of course, this comes at a higher cost and worse gas mileage, so there's some tradeoffs you have to know about.
The Woodland could be converted to an off-roading monster if you spend extra money on aftermarket parts and a lift — the Woodland has a ground clearance of 8.1 inches compared to 8.6 for the TRD Off-Road — but you might be better off spending more upfront cash and getting the Off-Road if that's something you envision yourself doing. Ground clearance could end up being the biggest factor in how often your take the Woodland off-roading.
If you're only off-roading here and there, the Woodland's value starts to look more and more attractive as you can save cash, get better mileage, and still get a serviceable experience on rough terrain. Both have their place among buyers, and they have many similarities outside of off-road capabilities. The pair have the same interior design, all-terrain tires, and 2.5L four-cylinder engine — the Woodland being a hybrid model, however. The current generation of RAV4s is hard to go wrong with, so you should be pleased with whatever you decide on.