The Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Is Good, But I'd Still Buy This Instead

There's a good argument to be made that all new cars should be electrified, and the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid does little to disprove it. The long-anticipated third powertrain for the charmingly-rugged compact SUV arrives for the 2025 model year, with the promise of better fuel economy, further driving between gas station stops, and yet very nearly the same practicality.

Advertisement

Launched in 2022, the CX-50 followed the same strategy as had worked so well with the CX-30, with which it shares a platform. Slightly larger and markedly burlier than the existing CX-5, not to mention more expensive, it saw electrification-averse Mazda stick with gas-only engines to begin with: a cheaper naturally-aspirated inline-four, and a far punchier turbo version.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Despite being offered in China from late 2023, the hybrid is only now making it to U.S. dealerships. Mazda didn't cook up the CX-50 Hybrid's drivetrain on its own, mind. Instead, it turned to Toyota for a version of its fellow Japanese automaker's gas-electric system.