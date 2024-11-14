2024 Toyota Prius Prime Review: The Real-World Numbers Don't Lie

Toyota says that the 2024 Prius Prime can deliver up to 52 MPG, with electric-only range of up to 44 miles. For many folks, that EV range alone would cover their day-to-day use and then some.

For my first test, I ventured off to San Diego from my location northeast of Los Angeles. In total, the trip worked out to be a little over 300 miles. Fortunately, I didn't run into a ton of traffic, which is a bit unusual for this location. As a result, my average speed stayed around 70 mph. Combining that average speed with the fact that the trip back home is largely uphill, I thought for sure there'd be a less-than-satisfactory fuel economy result. Pleasantly, I was very wrong. Throughout the duration of the trip, the almighty Prius Prime managed an average fuel economy of 52.2 MPG. Dead on.

Advertisement

Following this result, I decided to test the electric-only range. After giving the battery a full overnight at-home charge, the Prius achieved an electric-only range of just over 51 miles on this adventure. However, it is worth noting that a massive downhill portion of the road allowed it to regenerate enough energy for a couple of miles. Still, I do think this is representative of a real-world electric-only test. The simple fact is that I went over 50 miles without using gas.