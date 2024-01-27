6 Common Electric Vehicle Myths You Need To Know The Facts About

Electric vehicles often get a bad rap. The factions against them are numerous and well-spoken. ICE enthusiasts, corporate fossil fuel entities, and the media houses associated with these anti-EV factions are good examples. All of these people have found certain key characteristics about EVs that are kind of true and purported them into erroneous facts that have now evolved into long-standing myths.

The problem with these myths is that they can grow and entrench themselves firmly into the minds of the uninformed, the masses, people who aren't really interested in doing the research. Because if they do their research and choose a car for any reason close to practicality, they'll see that these myths don't hold up. The world has greatly changed since the first few electric vehicles rolled off the production line. Battery technology has improved, more brands are going hybrid or fully electric, and green energy has become more proliferated.

Since the "Mythbusters" are no longer here to bust the myths, SlashGear will do you a favor and bust some of the most common myths you may have heard about electric cars today.