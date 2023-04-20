How To Connect To Android Auto Wirelessly

Distractions while driving can be dangerous, and the risk of an accident increases greatly when you're fiddling with your phone. Smartphones play a bigger part in our lives now than ever before, and that likely won't change. We use them to navigate, play music, or answer phone calls, and while you should avoid this whenever possible, sometimes people do these things while driving.

Android Auto aims to streamline these tasks and make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable. It conveniently offers a simple, intuitive interface that allows you to access your Android phone's most important functions while keeping your eyes on the road. You can easily launch Android Auto in supported vehicles by connecting your phone USB, but if you want to go cordless, that's where Wireless Android Auto comes in.

As an increasing number of car manufacturers introduce wireless Android Auto compatibility in their models, more people are considering upgrading to a vehicle with this functionality. Before diving into the step-by-step process, ensure your car and phone are compatible with the wireless feature. Your phone must be on Android version 6.0 or higher, which most phones are. As for your vehicle, you can check compatibility at Android Auto's official website.