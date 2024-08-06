What Is Toyota Safety Sense, And How Does It Work?

The TSS utilizes four kinds of systems and technologies – the Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams.

The Pre-Collision System is constantly monitoring the area in front of the car using a combination of a camera and a radar. If an object is quickly approaching the front of the car, the PCS will use visual and auditory warnings to alert the driver. If the driver engages the brakes, the PCS will also apply additional braking force to ensure the car stops in time, though it can also apply the brakes itself if the driver doesn't.

Advertisement

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control uses the same camera and radar as the Pre-Collision System to keep the car in a safe speed range on a busy highway. When in use, the camera and radar search for changes in speed in the cars in front of you, adjusting the speed of your cruising to keep a safe distance behind them alongside auditory and visual alerts.

The Lane Departure Alert uses the camera to detect road markings on straight roads and works to keep you firmly within your lane. If the system detects you drifting out of your lane, it will bring it to your attention with auditory and visual alerts. If you continue drifting, the system can make small, corrective inputs to the steering wheel to keep you in your lane.

Advertisement

Finally, Automatic High Beams selectively engages and disengages your headlight high beams based on the presence of drivers around you. If the camera detects headlights coming from the opposite direction, it automatically toggles the high beams off so their vision isn't obscured, then turns them back on after they pass.