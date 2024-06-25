According to automotive manufacturing expert Dr. Laine Mears, data has already improved the safety of car travel. "Cars today are really safe," he said, "due to technologies such as emergency braking and steering to avoid crashes, and airbags and high-performance material designs to protect occupants when a crash does occur."

Data from crashes helps make cars safer as it can help engineers figure out which vehicle weaknesses are leading to the most fatalities, ensuring future car designs can be safer. Even so, many people still die each year because of car accidents. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that in 2022 alone 42,514 people lost their lives due to crashes, and that's just in the United States. Incidents not only imperil or take lives, they're also costly. Based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the IIHS puts the annual economic cost of crashes at $340 billion, even while the data shows that fatal crashes declined heavily over the past half century, despite more cars than ever before on the road.

While 1979 saw the peak of American motor vehicle deaths, totaling a heartbreaking 51,093 fatalities, 2011 saw the lowest number with 32,479 lives lost. That's because information has allowed car companies to design safer vehicles while giving lawmakers and regulators the understanding they need to develop robust road safety protections. Still, some cars are safer than others. Unfortunately, as recorded by The New York Times, the years since have seen a shocking rise in U.S. traffic deaths as much of the rest of the world continues to become safer for motorists and pedestrians. Some have speculated that, since a shocking number of the increased deaths have been pedestrians struck by motorists, the surge in fatalities is the result of a lack of pedestrian access to walkable cities.