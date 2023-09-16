LiDAR Explained: The Key To Advancing Autonomous Vehicle Safety

It wasn't too long ago that the automotive industry was awash with car manufacturers and tech startups proclaiming that self-driving cars were just around the corner. Tesla is perhaps the most famous example of a manufacturer being bullish on rapid automation, but other companies were just as confident. Ford announced in 2016 that it aimed to deliver a "high-volume, fully autonomous vehicle for ride sharing" by 2021, and BMW claimed in 2017 that it would have Level 5 technology ready around the same time.

Evidently, this hasn't happened, and one of the biggest reasons is the ongoing concern from regulators and the public about safety. Autonomous vehicles have been unable to prove their readiness to replace humans behind the wheel, with a string of high-profile (and sometimes fatal) accidents pouring cold water on the once-booming autonomous vehicle industry. For these systems to work, they need to be able to "see" the road and environment around them, and manufacturers use several different types of sensors to achieve that. However, the LiDAR system is proving to be one of the biggest sticking points so far.