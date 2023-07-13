These Are The Cars Most Likely To Kill The Driver In A Crash

Per the IIHS's data, The Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger and Challenger, and the Ford Mustang are some of the deadliest vehicles on the road. At first glance, that may seem like fear-mongering from people who hate fun, but it makes sense when you look at the data and the vehicles themselves. For instance, cars like the 700-plus horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat are undoubtedly a lot of fun on the track, and the whine of a supercharger combined with the growl of a huge V8 will bring a smile to most people's faces. Yet, high horsepower and inexperienced or aggressive drivers do not mix well.

The IIHS posits that advertising doesn't help manners much, either. Just glancing at Charger, Challenger, Camaro, or Mustang advertisements could inspire drivers to pilot their vehicles in a dangerous manner. Additionally, data shows that Dodge's cars specifically are more likely to kill both the driver and the driver of the other vehicle in the event of a vehicle-on-vehicle collision.

For fairness' sake, the most dangerous vehicle for the driver is not a muscle car but the compact Mitsubishi Mirage G4, whose biggest selling point is that it's the cheapest new car you can buy today. Minicars, like the aforementioned Mitsubishi Mirage, Chevy Spark, and Hyundai Accent, top the list of vehicles with the highest driver fatalities.