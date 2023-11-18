How Your Car Is Using Your Data (And Why Its So Alarming)

The increasing ubiquity of consumer-facing in-dash computers in today's cars has greatly upped the convenience factor for staying connected while driving. Still, it also poses some serious privacy concerns. These modern in-dash computer systems, complete with touchscreens, voice recognition, connected driver and road-facing cameras, and text-to-speech capabilities, gather a wealth of data about drivers and their behavior. That you're increasingly being encouraged to pass on data from your phone only amplifies the seriousness of these concerns. Your car may store everything from location data to contact lists to payment details.

The increasing user base of cars with "smart" features raises questions about handling the data collected by those vehicles, who has access to it, and who they might be selling it to. So far, it seems like car companies may not have struck the right balance between convenience and best privacy practices, with in-depth audits slamming the poor privacy policies of auto manufacturers. With cars becoming more connected and potentially autonomous, dealing with these concerns needs to be a significant priority. With a federal appellate judge ruling that a lawsuit objecting to car companies' handling of retention of text messages and call logs from connected mobile phones, let's look at exactly what happened in that case and other privacy concerns you need to watch out for.