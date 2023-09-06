Your New Car Is Tracking You In Ways You Don't Even Realize - And Tesla Is The Worst

In the fifth episode of the 1998/1999 season of "Saturday Night Live," the monologue was followed by the usual commercial parody, albeit a particularly memorable one. That would be the Mercury Mistress, a car that men could literally have relations with. It's the kind of crude, but well-executed bit that the sketch show was known for in those days, and if Nissan and Kia's data collection policies are any indication, it may have inspired some future car company employees.

As noted in the Privacy Not Included assessments of Nissan and Kia, the two company's privacy policies are startlingly specific about the kind of information they can collect about, among other things, your sex life. Nissan's privacy policy has a handy chart breaking down what data can be collected under what circumstances, and it's, in a word, weird. The chart breaks down how "[d]irect contact with users and Nissan employees" could lead to the collection of "sensitive personal information" that includes, among other things, "religious or philosophical beliefs, sexual orientation, sexual activity, precise geolocation, health diagnosis data, and genetic information."

Yes, really.

The specific reasons given don't really matter because the list ends with "and for other purposes in the ordinary course of employment or the provision of other services according to the terms that govern those programs." And they can share this with "Service Providers or affiliates." At no point is it explained why any of this would come up. Kia's privacy policy, meanwhile, includes similar language about collecting "genetic data" as well as "sex life or sexual orientation information."

Why is this happening? Who knows.