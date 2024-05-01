Automatic Emergency Braking: How Does Your Car Know When To Stop?

Helping to avoid or minimize potential rear-end collisions is the main benefit of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) for the average driver. While it has not yet been mandated as standard equipment on all new vehicles, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed a rule in May of 2023 to require AEB on all passenger cars and light trucks. AEB is a high-tech safety system that is currently available in the vast majority of new vehicles, as well as on many used vehicles. NHTSA estimates that if AEB were mandated in all of these vehicles, at least 360 lives would be saved each year, along with the prevention of 24,000 injuries, not to mention huge reductions in property damage from all of those rear-end collisions that simply would not happen.

Accidents that result from drivers running into the rear of the cars ahead of them are a huge problem. These accidents occur frequently, they cost a lot to repair, and they cause major damage to both of the vehicles involved. Rear-end accidents can also have a high human cost in terms of injuries, high medical costs, pain and suffering, and even fatalities. By reducing the number of these types of collisions, AEB technology can have many beneficial effects on society.