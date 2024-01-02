Protecting Yourself On The Road: Why A Dashcam Is A Must-Have Upgrade For Your Car

Video has become part of our daily lives. You may have installed a video doorbell to avoid opening the door to unwanted solicitors, or security cameras to deter theft. Video has become so ubiquitous that most of us go about our days without thinking about how much we're being watched. That is, until something happens that reminds us that we're almost always being recorded.

As common as video is, many of us haven't thought about how useful it can be when we're out on the road. This is where dashcams come into play. While many people associate dashcams with law enforcement, their utility extends beyond the police. These compact cameras, like the Garmin Dash Cam Live, can be mounted on your car's dashboard, windshield, or rearview mirror to capture sound and video footage of your journey both inside and outside of your car, serving as a reliable witness if you get into an accident or have a dispute while out on the road.