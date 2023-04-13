Garmin Dash Cam Live Review: Function Beyond A Camera For Your Car

Dashcams are great for a number of reasons. Entire YouTube channels have grown around dashcam footage. On a personal level, they can help protect you in the event of some kind of emergency. Having a record of the person dangerously swerving all over the road before slamming on the brakes to make you rear-end them can be the difference between losing an expensive lawsuit and winning one.

But what if a dash cam could be even more useful? What if a dashcam could use some AI, GPS, and some other smart features to be a proactive protector over your car and its occupants? That's a question that Garmin wanted to explore. So the Garmin Dash Cam Live was born.

This is the sort of dashcam you show someone if they've never considered buying a dashcam because they think they have no use for driving footage — it might just change their mind. I've been using a Garmin Dash Cam Live provided by Garmin for almost two months, and this is my full review.