Garmin DriveSmart 76 Review: GPS With A Little Extra Security For The Road

Though the DriveSmart 76 is pitched toward RV and camper owners, the Garmin GPS is suitable for almost any vehicular application; Garmin also makes GPS units for motorcyclists and truck drivers, as well as for RV-specific applications. The Drive GPS series ranges in screen size from five to eight inches, as denoted by the "x6" or — in the case of the five-inch model — "x2" identifier. My review unit features a seven-inch touchscreen (thus, the "7" in "76") with traffic and, of course, a built-in dash cam. The 76 is also the only model to have the dash cam as an option, which is only available with the traffic option.

As for where the dash cam's footage goes, the DriveSmart 76 comes with a 16 GB Micro SD card already installed and can support cards between 4 GB and 256 GB with a speed rating of Class 10 or higher; the second slot is for a Micro SD card with map and data info, if so needed.

Aside from the very handy dash cam feature, the Garmin DriveSmart 76 gains more functionality with the Garmin Drive app. Once you've installed the app on your iPhone or Pixel, you can receive notifications from your phone on the GPS, can make phone calls without using your phone, and access all of the dash cam's footage. Speaking of said footage, Garmin offers two monthly subscription plans for its Garmin Vault storage: a $4,99/month plan which keeps your cam's footage for up to seven days, and a $9.99 plan which gives you up to 30 days of storage. Both automatically renew on a month-to-month basis.