How To Use An Old iPhone As A Dash Cam

Before we get started with how to use your old iPhone as a dash cam, we need to ensure you have all the resources required. Note that the biggest requirement is to have a functional iPhone. Don't worry if the screen is cracked; it should work as long as the touch is responsive. If you don't have an old iPhone handy, you can get an old and fully functional unit for under 50 bucks through some online retailers and third-party sales sites.

While it is not necessary, it might be better to use an iPhone that still gets iOS updates, and you can check the most recent list of iPhones that will get the upcoming iOS 16 update. This will ensure that the iPhone is protected against any security vulnerabilities such as spyware, especially if you plan to use the iPhone with the same Apple ID as other devices.

Once you have the iPhone ready, it might be a good idea to get a car mount for the phone so it remains appropriately seated on the dashboard or the windshield of your vehicle. You will also need a spare USB-to-Lightning cable and a car charger because the constant video recording will suck a lot of juice from the old battery on your iPhone. Lastly, if you like to keep things tidy, you may also pick cable management clips to prevent them from dangling freely and obstructing your view.