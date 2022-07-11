How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your iPhone

While many apps on the Apple App Store claim to scan and remove malware and other infectious files, storage restrictions in iOS prevent such tools from actually scanning the iPhone entirely. To successfully scan an iPhone for malware or spyware, you can buy a tool such as Certo AntiSpy. Certo, the company behind the tool, says it scans the iPhone comprehensively and gives you a list of potential threats, as shown in its demo video. Instead of running directly on an iPhone, the app runs on a Mac or Windows PC with the iPhone connected over USB. The easy-to-use interface should allow anyone with a basic understanding of computers to use the software.

The only downside is that it is not a free solution, and you will have to pay $49.95 per year to use the software. Unfortunately, you have no free trial to get the job done without having to pay for it.

However, if you would like to save your money and are open to dealing with a more complex solution, Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) is a free and open-source diagnostics tool used for forensic analysis. Thankfully there is a step-by-step guide to finding spyware on your iPhone. You can also use a video guide by censiCLICK on YouTube to make the process a bit more palatable.

MVT will basically work by creating an iTunes backup of your iPhone and then scanning the backup for any spyware. Just be prepared to download and use the Python programming environment (and, in the process, troubleshoot unforeseen errors). The entire procedure could take a few hours, so be sure you are mentally ready to invest in it.