Apple iOS 16, macOS Ventura And iPadOS 16: When You Can Download

WWDC has wrapped up and, as usual, we're left waiting for all of the promised goodies to go from an ethereal product presentation to a tangible thing we can interact with. From iOS 16 to macOS Ventura, there are a lot of new features and updates on the horizon — but for now, the horizon is where they'll be staying.

Upgrading to iOS 16 will add a slew of options and requested updates, including the ability to edit sent text messages and an almost unreasonable amount of lock screen customization tools. iPadOS 16, meanwhile, blurs the line between tablet and computer even more with a more desktop-like experience, greatly improved multitasking, and an emphasis on collaboration features.

Lots of changes are coming with watchOS 9 as well, including more fitness tracking options, a larger number of running metrics that can be monitored, improved heart monitoring and history functions that can be saved as a PDF and sent to a doctor, and even new Health app functions to keep track of and monitor medications. And finally, there's macOS Ventura, which adds a bevy of new camera and video features, a passwordless Safari web browser, and the pinnacle of Mac gaming in hardware using the new M2 silicon chip.