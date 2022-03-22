Some Android Phones Will Soon Have Insanely Accurate Location Tracking

The ability of smartphones to get your location and provide that data to apps and services has always been controversial, at least in terms of privacy. There is no debate, however, that this kind of information is useful in many situations — in fact, it may now be critical to modern life. From navigation to deliveries, knowing the correct and precise location of people and places can sometimes be a matter of life or death, and that isn't an exaggeration.

Location services, however, are far from accurate all the time, especially when indoor navigation is involved. Even when outdoors, there is still a need for better location tracking than what we have now. That is why Qualcomm and Trimble are bringing their partnership to premium Android phones: to help ensure your car is in the right lane and that your groceries will arrive at your doorstep, not your neighbor's.