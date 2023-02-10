70mai Dash Cam Omni Review: Ambitious And Full Of Personality

Dash cams are a tricky purchase. There are a lot of options available, yet very few are worth the investment. Dash cams aren't really complicated in terms of hardware or functionality, but they need to be very reliable since they're meant to stay operational continuously, especially in case of a mishap.

Of course, you can use your old iPhone as a dash cam, but investing in a dedicated dash cam is a good idea. There are some brands out there that have some great offerings in this space, and 70mai is one of them. The company's latest offering, the 70mai Dash Cam Omni, is quite a bit different from its other offerings.

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni is a 360-degree dash cam, making it one of the very few such offerings on the market. It has the dash cam basics covers and adds a ton of extra features, which make for a very compelling purchase. The question is, is it worth your money — or is it the best 70mai dash camera for your needs?