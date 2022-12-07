The Best Holiday Gifts For Car Lovers In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the holiday period, most of us come together and spend exorbitant amounts of money on gifts during our annual celebrations. Euphoria runs high as we open our presents and receive everything that we ever wanted. Well, at least what Santa could afford on the Christmas list.
Within these joyous times, car lovers can sometimes be the most tricky people to buy for. Their vehicles are their pride and joy and choosing the correct gift while taking into account their preferences can lead to many hesitant purchasing decisions. You'll also have to factor in the cost, as most presents that could potentially improve the performance of a car might be out of your already strained budget.
We have therefore accumulated the very best holiday gifts for car lovers that are unique, affordable, and useful for all car types. These items will prioritize making life a little bit easier while being suitable for almost everyone. So, whether you've got a 20-dollar budget, or an unlimited one, these gifts will certainly make you Santa's favorite helper this year!
Logitech gaming racing wheel
Are you a racing enthusiast who dreams of driving a classic sports car? Perhaps you'd like to recreate a few scenes out of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. If this sounds appealing to you, we've got the perfect gift that accomplishes the above without the need to take out a second mortgage.
The Logitech racing wheel is an immersive gaming experience that simulates the feeling of driving a real car with its realistic steering wheel, pressure-sensitive pedals, and a six-speed shifter. The build quality is premium featuring a hand-stitched leather wheel cover, and stainless steel paddle shifters and pedals.
In terms of performance, the dual-motor force feedback steering wheel lets you feel every bit of the terrain you're driving on. Every rumble and crack will be sent back to you so you can respond with precision and quick-time reactions. Should you accidentally crash into a barrier, the steering wheel will push and pull at your inputs. Pair this with pedals that can accelerate, brake, and shift, and you've got the closest thing to a racing experience with no consequences.
Before buying, note that there are two variations. The Logitech G920 is for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Alternatively, the Logitech G29 works with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The G29 bundle will also require you to buy the six-speed shifter separately, while the G920 will include it. Both models come to a total of $250, but the G29 can be bought for $199 if you leave out the shifter.
ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner
Regularly maintaining your car is the best way to extend its lifespan. A car vacuum is therefore an affordable and effective way to clean the interior of your ride. There are many advantages a car vacuum has over a regular vacuum, but above all, it favors convenience and portability.
Regular vacuums often need to be connected to an additional power source such as an extension cable. This can be time-consuming including the effort it takes to pack everything away. A car vacuum on the other hand, usually has a cordless design and a lightweight build, making it incredibly compact and easy to store in the trunk of your car.
Since the setup is so quick, you can maintain the appearance of your car every day, without a build-up of dirt and dust accumulating over time. Car vacuums are also designed specifically for the dimensions of cars. The front suction nozzle in particular will be thinner for those hard-to-reach places, which comes in handy should you accidentally drop an item between your seats.
If this sounds like the ideal gift, we would suggest looking at something like the ThisWorx car vacuum 2.0 cleaner. At just $27 you'll get 110 watts of suction power and multiple accessories such as a carrying bag, brush head for upholstery, and an extension tube for cracks and crevices. When it's time to charge, simply plug it into your car's 12V power outlet. No external power or cables are required.
Bouncie GPS car tracker
Keeping track of your loved ones, and making sure they're safe is a reward of its own. Bouncie is a GPS car tracker that costs $77 upfront and $8 a month with no activation fees and the ability to cancel anytime. Unlike regular car trackers, Bouncie gives you a lot of real-time and emergency features that are usually offered by an additional insurance package. There are no hidden costs, and you can access all the information from your phone or laptop within seconds.
As far as the accuracy of the real-time notifications, Bouncie updates every 15 seconds. You'll know exactly where the car is going and the speed at which it is traveling. If you're a concerned parent sharing your car with the kids, this is a perfect way to keep tabs on whether they're driving within the speed limit. Furthermore, there's also a Geo-Zones setting that can be applied to your local map, which sends you alerts when your car enters or leaves certain locations. This is completely customizable too, so you can set boundaries for the exact destination.
While Bouncie is not as thorough as an actual car service, it will regularly monitor the health of your car. For example, you can receive notifications that your battery level is low, or the engine light is on. If your car is in an accident, you'll also be notified immediately that an impact event has been detected. When these unexpected events happen, Bouncie can then send out roadside assistance free of charge. Towing, fuel, tires, batteries, and lock-outs are all covered.
Tsumbay backseat organizer
A weekend drive with the kids can lead to fond memories. However, keeping them occupied and entertained is another story altogether. If you need to bring along toys, tablets, and snacks, the inside of your car can get cluttered pretty quickly. To clear up some of the chaos, we recommend a backseat organizer.
Although there are many car organizers to choose from, the $27 Tsumbay backseat organizer may offer the best price-to-performance in terms of compartment space, build quality, and functionality. The multi-storage pockets can easily accommodate an assortment of bottles, phones, power banks, snacks, toys, or magazines. They've even included a built-in trash can so there's absolutely no excuse for a mess.
The best feature however is the foldable tray. While you can certainly pack food on top of it, there's also the option to place your tablet inside a touchscreen pocket. Alternatively, since the tray can take up to 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs) of weight, you could theoretically place a small laptop on top of it.
The Tsumbay backseat organizer has been made with premium PU leather that is both waterproof and scratch resistant. You can wipe off any mess, and protect your backseats from those nasty toddler kicks. It should be noted that although installation is incredibly easy, there are certain seat types that are not compatible, these include – seats without a headrest, seats with an integrated headrest, or seats that have a preinstalled TV at the back.
Saygogo air mattress
Sleeping inside a car can be an unpleasant experience. The awkward angles and unforgiving materials will likely lead to a restless night and a body-aching morning. If you're planning an adventure, the Saygogo air mattress is a versatile gift that can adapt to the shape of your car while providing comfort for all.
In the past, traditional car mattresses came in a single size, leaving you guessing whether they would fit inside your vehicle. It's only once you blew up the mattress would you realize half of it is sticking outside the passenger window. What separates the Saygogo air mattress is its six individual air chambers that can be inflated and customized to the shape of your car. If you only have space in the backseat, you can fill up two chambers and get the perfect fit. Alternatively, if you have an SUV you can go ahead and inflate the entire mattress into a double-sized bed.
The mattress has been made with durable PVC plastic that can accommodate up to three people with no leaks. It also has a flocking surface texture that is soft enough to use without any bed sheets. As for cleanup, a simple swipe of a microfibre cloth will get rid of all spills and accidents.
To set up your mattress, all you have to do is connect the pump to your car's 12V power outlet and it should inflate within a few minutes. Therefore, save some money and skip the hotel, the Saygogo is a comfortable mobile sleeper for just 48 dollars.
Cobra RAD 480i laser radar detector
The Cobra RAD 480i is a laser radar detector that can help you avoid speeding fines. The device reveals all radar bands and radar guns within a 2-mile range and alerts you via an OLED display. While the $150 price tag may seem steep at first, the RAD 480i makes a great gift considering the average cost of a speeding fine these days.
Inside your Cobra RAD 480i bundle you'll find a 12V power cord, windshield mount, dash mount, and the radar itself. The windshield mount has a suction cup design, while the dash mounting unit uses a hook-loop fastener. There is no charging feature, so the 12V power cord must be connected at all times.
As for effectiveness the Cobra RAD 480i really shines with front and rear detection. The LaserEye Technology lets you know what lies ahead, with early warning signs of incoming laser gun signals so you are aware of a threat before it's right in front of you. Additionally, the iRadar App alerts you in real-time of any red lights, speed cameras, or law enforcement with a community of over 3 million drivers.
The Cobra RAD 480i can be set to four different sensitivity levels. High sensitivity mode offers zero filtering for maximum alerts, while low sensitivity reduces potentially false alerts. You can adjust these sensitivity levels based on your driving conditions and paranoia of course.
The radar is perfectly legal within most states, however, it may be prohibited in Virginia, Washington, and most parts of Canada.
Govee interior car lights
During the early 2000s, the Fast & Furious franchise took the world by storm with its unique car modifications. One of these custom accessories was lighting systems that could be tailored to the driver's theme or mood. For most folk, custom lighting was out of reach as they weren't exactly cheap and required a skilled hand for the installation process. However, as the Fast & Furious franchise elevated, so did the accessibility to car customization.
Govee lights are an affordable interior lighting system that can be set up by practically anyone. They come in the form of LED strips and are connected via your car's 12V power output. The installation process is quite simple, with rear-sided adhesive tape being used to secure the lights onto your car. If that doesn't work out, you'll also have the option to secure the LEDs with the included wire ties or screws.
Once the interior lights have correctly positioned, you can control them using three methods – smart app, control box, or remote control. The smart app and remote control options give you access to up to 16 million colors, 7 scene modes, brightness levels, and music synchronization. The control box is more or less the same but does not include music mode.
Govee lights are an excellent gift for those wanting to decorate their ride and experience flashy features on a budget. You can pick up your very own interior lighting system for just $17.
Sotion car seat massager
The Sotion car seat massager is the ultimate solution for shoulder, back, waist, hips, and thigh soreness. The vibrating massager works with 10 motors to help alleviate fatigue, reduce pressure, and relax your muscles. There are three vibrating massage speeds, and five vibrating modes, which range from targeting different muscle areas to fading in and out with varying intensities.
Build quality wise the Sotion car seat massager is quite impressive for its 60-dollar price tag. The massage cushion is made with a soft memory foam that is comfortable to touch and provides enough breathability for warmer climates. On the other hand, if you're in a colder environment, you can also enable the warming feature. This can be turned on independently or during a massage. All of this and more can be adjusted via the built-in wired controller.
While the Sotion seat massager has been marketed for cars, you can attach it to any office chair or sofa using elastic straps and a plastic hook. Once your massage is over, you can transport it between the two by simply folding it up.
The Sotion car seat massager is the ideal gift for those looking to soothe aches and pains while elevating their car to that of a comfortable luxury vehicle. You can skip the spa treatments and have peace of mind with a 1-year after-sales warranty, and a 90-day refund or exchange guarantee.
70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S
Car accidents are never an easy situation. In most cases, accusations are thrown around and the real perpetrators don't take accountability. Insurance companies can take advantage of these conflicting statements, and sooner or later, the accident escalates way beyond the trauma experienced by the collision itself. A dash cam is, therefore, the best way to defend your claims in a car accident. They can provide proof and capture all sorts of illicit behavior so you don't have to worry about the accuracy of changing perspectives.
While there is a misconception that dash cams are expensive and difficult to operate, the 40-dollar 70mai Smart Dash Cam 1S simplifies everything. The device records in a full 1080p HD resolution at 30 FPS, while the Sony IMX307 image processor adapts to low-light environments. Whether its day time or nighttime, your captured images and videos will remain sharp and clear. The 70mai is also a hands-free driving experience, so you can take control and issue commands via its voice control functionality.
Since accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, there is also a built-in G-sensor. When the dash cam detects a collision around your vehicle it will automatically record the emergency situation and save it to your storage. All your pictures and videos will be waiting for you on the 70mai app. The app can be installed on both iOS and Android and allows users to not only replay or download content but also to live stream the current cam view.
Wuglo dog car seat
If you're a pet owner, you'll know the challenges that arise while transporting your furry friends inside your car. Messy paw prints, scratched leather seats, unexpected spills, and clumps of hair are but a few of the problems that can occur while in transit. The solution to all of this is therefore the Wuglo extra stable dog car seat. The brand promises to keep your interior clean while ensuring your pet is comfortable and protected.
What separates Wuglo from other brands is its sturdy construction. Each wall of the car seat has been reinforced with horizontal and vertical bars, which means your pet will feel safe during sharp turns and quick movements. Furthermore, there's a built-in adjustable seat belt that keeps your pet in position and prevents them from jumping over the barrier.
Most pet car seats also come with one to two fastening straps at most, so there's always a concern about how stable the device really is. Therefore, Wuglo has gone a step further and included four fastening straps as well as a seat anchor to guarantee safety.
As for cleaning, the Wuglo car seat is both waterproof and stain resistant. The walls can be individually folded for quick access so you can easily vacuum or wipe down the insides after every use. The Wuglo seat can be fitted in both the front and back seats and comes in multiple versions depending on the size of your animal. Prices, therefore, vary between $34 and $43.
Chemical Guys professional car wash kit
For most car enthusiasts, nothing is better than giving your ride a wash over the weekend. Adding a shine and returning your car to its former sparkling glory can be such a satisfying feeling. While there are many cleaning products available on the market, the Chemical Guys car wash kit offers professional products at a competitive price of $77.
Although there are many versions to choose from, we recommend the HOL126 14-Piece kit. The bundle includes Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine, and Signature Glass Cleaner. You'll also get a bucket, cyclone dirt trap, foam gun, microfiber wash mitt, short handle brush, microfiber towels, and a dressing applicator.
As a general cleaning guide, you can start by removing the wheel grime with the short brush and Diablo Wheel Gel. Then, connect the foam blaster to your garden hose and add some Honeydew Snow Foam shampoo. The foam blaster is great at lubricating and lifting the toughest of dirt. Once everything is soaped up, you can apply the chenille wash mitt for a scratch-free clean. As for window smudges, the Signature Glass cleaner creates a streak-free finish within seconds.
Finally, you can add shine with the Butter Wet Wax which gives back that glossy look of a new paint job. The interior and exterior vinyl, rubber, and plastic of your vehicle can also be restored using the Silky Shine formula and dressing applicator. Who says you can't professionally clean your car from the comfort of your home?