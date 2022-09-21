Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel Has Racing Sims In Its Sight And A Price Tag To Match

Gaming is a broad category with a varied user base; part of it is about escapism and living out your fantasies, and sometimes it takes more than a game and a console to do that. That's where accessories come in, and racing wheels are a common way to take a gaming experience to the next level. Entry-level wheels are available for a few hundred dollars and simply clamp to a table. However, some people spend thousands of dollars on their racing rigs, aiming to make the tactile side of their driving experience as accurate as possible.

Those are the kind of people Logitech is targeting with its upcoming G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO racing pedals. The company is trying to get as close as possible to the feedback and feel a real car would provide, while also releasing a product its users can set up in their living rooms. Two variations of Logitech's new wheel will be available, one configured to work with PlayStation consoles and another geared towards Xbox. Both variants work with PCs, so PC gamers should opt for their favorite button configurations if they have no intentions of ever plugging their wheel into a console.

As with many high-end products, Logitech has landed a celebrity endorsement for the PRO Racing Wheel in the form of Formula One driver Lando Norris. In a statement, the McLaren racing star said, "Logitech's PRO Racing Wheel makes the sim racing experience incredibly realistic. I'm able to feel the conditions of the track and how the car changes during the race, which is game-changing. When using this wheel at home, I feel like I'm right there on track."