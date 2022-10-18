12 Fast And Furious Cars That Are Stunningly Cheap In Real Life
The "Fast & Furious" franchise has spanned over two decades and is the perfect example of a summer blockbuster film. They have action-packed sequences, comedy, A-list celebrities, and, of course, fast cars. With its humbling beginnings, "The Fast and The Furious" brought the world of car modifications and street racing to the mainstream. Cue the "Need for Speed: Underground" era with neon lights and nitrous oxide systems. The world of cars would never be the same again.
No longer would car enthusiasts need sports cars to make a statement. A simple stock car could be transformed into a 10-second car with enough effort and tuning. Although the later "Fast & Furious" films drifted towards a more luxurious side of the motor industry, we're here to remind you that some of the cars used throughout the movies are still affordable for the average Joe. These are our 12 "Fast and Furious" cars that are stunningly cheap in real life.
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brian O'Conner
The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse was the first car we saw Brian O'Conner drive as he was preparing for the opening street race against Dominic Toretto. Inside the Dodger Stadium parking lot, Brian practiced his driving skills but kept spinning out of control. Nevertheless, Brian enters the race, loses to Toretto, and sparks the friendship that starts the franchise.
Although having a brief amount of time on screen, the Mitsubishi Eclipse is considered an iconic "Fast & Furious" car with its bright green finishes and contrasting decals and graphics. As a compact sports car, the Eclipse was released over four generations from 1989 until 2011. Brian's Eclipse was a second generation that improved upon the first with a more rounded styling, spacious interior, and an engine redesigned by Chrysler.
The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse second generation was also available in four trims – RS, GS, GS-T Turbo, and GSX Turbo AWD. The Eclipse featured in "The Fast and the Furious" was a GS, which was marketed for $16,329. Today, you can pick up the exact model for $4,000 to $10,000 secondhand.
The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse responds well to performance modifications but may fall short on long-term reliability. As with many Japanese sports cars, if you're from the United States, it might be a bit difficult sourcing parts. We wouldn't recommend the 1995 Eclipse as a daily runner, but it would make a great workshop hobby if you have the means.
2000 Honda S2000 driven by Johnny Tran and Suki
The Honda S2000 appeared in the original "The Fast and the Furious" movie and was driven by Johnny Tran. We saw a glimpse of the black S2000 when Brian O'Conner, Dominic Toretto, and Vince broke into Johnny Tran's garage to check out their opposing vehicles. When Race Wars began, Johnny Tran's Honda S2000 went head to head against Jesse's 1995 Volkswagen Jetta for pink slips. Unfortunately for Jesse, Tran's S2000 managed to take the win with the help of a Nissan SR20 engine, and a nitrous oxide system.
As an open-top 2-door roadster, the Honda S2000 is considered by many as a modern classic. The car was so popular amongst fans of the series, that it made another appearance in the second film, "2 Fast 2 Furious." However, this time it was driven by Suki, and instead of being a dark-themed tuner, the S2000 was replaced as a funkier bright pink alternative.
The Honda S2000 retailed for around $32,000 on its release but has since fluctuated in price. Depending on the condition, mileage, and year, the car can be bought secondhand for $20,000 to $40,000. The S2000 is an ideal choice for Honda sports car enthusiasts looking for a car that is cheap to run, has excellent handling, and is outright fun on and off the track. The only thing you'll have to be on the lookout for are those expensive insurance premiums!
1995 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jesse
We couldn't talk about Johnny Tran's Honda S2000 without including Jesse's 1995 Volkswagen Jetta on the list. The Jetta had a Wings West body kit, rear spoiler, and Konig Tantrum Rims. Initially, the 1995 Jetta had an MSRP of $12,490, but higher-end models could reach upwards of $20,000. Today a good-condition Jetta from the 90s can be bought for as low as $2,000!
Searching online, you may even see the car going for under $500, however, proceed with caution as the Jetta isn't cheap in terms of maintenance. Nobody wants a dated car that needs a lot of work.
Although the 1995 Jetta is known for its great throttle, handling, and gas mileage, many have complained about sourcing parts. The water pump and timing belt are known to be problematic components.
You might also question if the car is worth the hassle, after all, the VW Jetta featured in the films was heavily modified. When looking at the stock model you might realize how plain and old-fashioned the vehicle really is.
In any case, if you like German cars, and you're ready to add a few thousand dollars for body modifications to make the Jetta as accurate as the version featured in the film, the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta might be a good project car. The secondhand purchase price can be ridiculously low so you can take your time building up your ride. Just don't go making any pink slip bets!
2003 Nissan 350Z driven by Takashi D.K.
"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" was the third installment in the franchise and was set between "Fast & Furious 6" and "Furious 7." Initially released as a standalone film following troubled high school student Sean Boswell, the story moved away from the quick street racing theme of the previous two films and focused primarily on drifting. With high-speed cars taking a somewhat backseat, we were thrown into the world of Japanese customs. Enter the Nissan 350Z, otherwise known as the Nissan Fairlady Z.
The 2003 Nissan 350Z was driven by Takashi D.K the main antagonist of Tokyo Drift, and his close friend Morimoto. We first see the 350Z in action when Takashi races Sean in the parking garage, and a stark difference is seen in race styles in comparison to the previous films. No longer was the primary focus on speed alone, but rather on control and showmanship.
The 2003 Nissan 350Z had a stylish design that is still timeless to this day. The car has enough horsepower to be considered a great entry-level sports car while maintaining an active modding community that has spawned legendary body kits such as the Rocket Bunny. The 350Z was priced at around $30,000 in 2003, but you could find a low-mileage well kept secondhand model for $7,000 to $10,000 today! At the same time, preferably aim for a 2007-2008 model if possible, these include a few upgrades and have been known to be the most reliable.
1967 Ford Mustang Fastback driven by Sean Boswell
It's impossible to give a summary of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" without including Sean Boswell's 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. As stated above, the movie may have had a focal point around Japanese car manufacturers, but the franchise still managed to include a classic American muscle car. The 1967 Mustang was owned by Sean's father and was later restored to all its glory for the final race of the film.
Mustangs embody the key features that make a car well-known and celebrated. In terms of value, it offers the looks, performance, reliability, and practicality that few have ever advertised. Where else have we seen a 2022 sports car with 310 horsepower starting at around $30,000 brand new? Sure, there may be exceptions (We see you Camaro fans!), but nobody can deny that a Ford Mustang is an extraordinary car in terms of an everyday runner mixed with luxury.
Now, going back to the 1967 Fastback, the car retailed for $2,698 in 1967, which is just under $24,000 by today's standards with inflation. Since the Fastback is over 50 years old and has led the way for the Mustang's popularity today, you can expect to find them priced at around $100,000. This may seem steep at first, but you've got to keep in mind that you're buying a piece of history. Alternatively, you can always opt for a modern 2022 edition and looks toward the future.
2005 Aston Martin DB9 driven by Deckard Shaw
Aston Martin is a luxury sports car manufacturer often appearing in the "James Bond" franchise. When English mercenaries Owen and Deckard Shaw were introduced to the cast, viewers knew that there would be a change in vehicles. No longer flaunting flashy street cars, "Furious 7" upped the stakes and introduced more high-end vehicles, including the 2005 Aston Martin DB9.
What's interesting about the Aston Martin DB9 in "Furious 7" is that it was intended to appear as the 2014 version. Dennis McCarthy, the man behind the "Fast & Furious" cars stated that they faked the 2014 DB9 because the styling and shape of the car stayed the same, therefore most people wouldn't know it was a 2005 model. Additionally, Deckard Shaw was seen manually shifting the car in a game of chicken with Dominic Toretto, while the DB9 did not come in a manual transmission.
The Aston Martin DB9 is nothing short of premium, which is amazing news for those wanting to own a luxury "Fast & Furious" car on a budget. The 2005 DB9 had a retail price of $160,000, but over 17 years later it could be yours for the low price of $40,000 to $60,000! Before you hit the road, just make sure the fuel tank is topped up, as the V-12 engine is known to get pretty thirsty.
2019 Jaguar XE driven by Otto
It's possible to own a "Fast & Furious" car that caters to the whole family with modern features and enough space to fit the kids. The 2019 Jaguar XE is a high-end sedan that might be a realistic option for those looking for an alternative to the BMW 3 Series and the Audi A4. As a somewhat newer car on this list, the 2019 Jaguar XE was featured in the "F9" film and was driven by Otto in a high-speed chase scene.
Even though the Jaguar XE isn't a conventional racing car as shown in the movie, it still exhibits great handling and performance. The basic model comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter 247 horsepower engine, while the supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 edition pushes up to 380 horsepower.
The outside has an elegant sedan shape while maintaining the forward aggressive appearance of a modern-day Mustang. In other words, it's "The Fast and the Furious," but a more family-friendly version with more seats.
The entry-level 2019 Jaguar XE was around $36,995 at launch, with the more expensive Sport variation costing roughly $55,000. Today you can get your very own 2019 Jaguar XE for $25,000 secondhand! While adding a custom spoiler isn't advisable, the XE still offers many cool attributes that will make you feel like you're driving away from a heist, on your way back from the supermarket.
2011 Nissan GT-R driven by Brian O'Conner
The 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 was another iconic car driven by Brian O'Conner in "2 Fast 2 Furious." The car was ahead of its time in terms of versatility and design, and, gained even more popularity through video games and western car enthusiasts. Unfortunately, they're rare to come by these days and prices can range from $150,000 to $300,000. However, there are less expensive alternatives, and that's where the 2011 Nissan GT-R might breach the gap between affordability and performance.
The 2011 Nissan GT-R was also driven by Brian O'Conner, in the "Fast & Furious 6" film. Although the scene was brief, we see the car race against Dom's Challenger until Brian takes the victory. It was no 1999 Skyline, but it sure sounded like one!
For potential owners, the good news is that the 2011 Nissan GT-R retained some of the great features of the 1999 version with a V-6 engine and all-wheel drive functionality. You'll also find modern interior updates such as a touchscreen display, navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
More than often, Nissan GT-Rs are not going to be sold for cheap. The 2011 model carried a starting price of $84,060. These cars do tend to retain a lot of their value, if not becoming more expensive as time passes, so secondhand options are around the $80,000 mark. All things considered, it's way more affordable than its older 1999 Skyline R34 brother.
2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 driven by Dominic Toretto
Most drivers are drawn to Dodge Challengers for their raw power. The 2009 SRT-8 has a HEMI V-8 engine and 425 horsepower, which translates to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds. It's, therefore, no surprise that we saw the Challenger in the "Fast Five" and "Fast & Furious 6" films driven by Vin Diesel.
Usually, we'd say that the "Fast & Furious" franchise inflates the true capabilities of cars. They often appear much faster and louder than they really are. This includes stock cars that haven't been truly modified like the earlier films in the series. In the opening race of the "Fast & Furious 6," we'd argue that the 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 is nerfed to a certain extent. The film fails to display the actual roar of the V-8 engine which can be felt and heard much more in reality.
The SRT-8 is a great muscle car for those looking at straight-line power. Although handling and suspension tuning are generally afterthoughts with these kinds of cars, you'll be pleasantly surprised that the ride is generally smooth. Take a corner, and the larger American body will remain surprisingly stable. We're not saying it can compete with Japanese tuners, but we understand why it remained competitive against Brian O'Conner's 2011 Nissan GT-R.
Released as an affordable muscle car, the 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 was marketed for $40,220. In the present day, you may find prices dipping below $25,000 if you're lucky!
2014 Maserati Ghibli driven by Deckard Shaw
Nothing quite says lavish like a sleek red Ferrari. On the contrary, our "Fast & Furious" guide is focused on cheap cars, so we've got the next best thing to suit your budget. Previously associated with Ferrari, Maserati is another Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer that will definitely turn some heads!
In "Furious 7," Deckard Shaw drove the beautiful 2014 Maserati Ghibli when he was trying to evade Dominic Toretto at Han's funeral. The two eventually found themselves in an underground parking lot in another game of chicken. Unlike the 2005 Aston Martin DB9 scene, Shaw was prepared with a reinforced chassis made for collisions.
We'd just like to note here that the stock version of the Maserati Ghibli does not include a reinforced body, so we'd advise driving with caution and obeying the rules of the road.
Jokes aside, the Maserati Ghibli is for those who want to drive an authentic Italian car that prioritizes performance and uniqueness. There are high maintenance costs involved and the cars do tend to depreciate in value faster than one would expect. At the same time, that makes them a great discount option for those browsing the pre-owned market.
At its launch, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli had a base price of $65,600, whereas the car can now be found for $20,000 to $30,000 today. If you don't mind spending a bit extra on upkeep and servicing, prepare yourself for an exclusive Italian motor experience!
1984 Pontiac Fiero driven by Roman Pearce
The "Fast & Furious" franchise is well known for its outrageous stunts and action-packed scenes. One of the most mind-blowing sequences takes place in "F9" when the crew launches a 1984 Pontiac Fiero into outer space to destroy a satellite launched by Otto and Jakob Toretto. To make matters more absurd, the Pontiac Fiero had been modified with a rocket engine, and strapped to a plane! Roman Pearce manages to blow up the satellite, but the Fiero is lost in the process.
Although you might not venture into space, the 1984 Pontiac Fiero is still a fun little sports car to drive. The base model as seen in the film had a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that could reach a maximum speed of 103.15 mph with 93 horsepower. The car has received praise over the year for its build quality, handling, and construction, but many questioned its power as a true sports car. Therefore in 1985 Pontiac responded by releasing a 135-hp 2.8-liter V-6 version.
Although the "F9" movie used the slower 1984 Pontiac Fiero, there wasn't much cosmetic difference from its newer successors. If you pick one up today you'll still experience excellent responsiveness around corners, quick acceleration, and an impressive fuel economy to match. The 1984 Pontiac Fiero had an MSRP of $7,679, but you can get it for around $12,000 today. As most owners have stated, it's a blast to ride, so perhaps that's where "F9" found its blast-to-space inspiration.
1992 Honda Civic Hatchback driven by Hector
If you're serious about creating your very own "Fast & Furious" project car, then you can't go wrong with a Honda Civic. The opening scene of the first film features a black 1993 Honda Civic EJ1, while later on, we see the gold 1992 Honda Civic Hatchback version owned by Hector. While both cars are super popular in the present day, our favorite in terms of appearance still lies with the Classic Marble Gold paint job and Technik wide-body kit.
What makes a Honda Civic so appealing you may ask? Well, unlike most cars on this list they're not only affordable, but as an everyday runner, they're cheap to maintain. The parts are widely available, and they retain their value for years to come. You'll always find a college kid in need of a Civic!
Above all, they offer great manual gearboxes and have the ability to become insanely fast at a fraction of the cost with their VTEC-powered engines. For those who are unfamiliar with VTEC, it's a timing system that lets the car accelerate quicker at a higher RPM. Add a custom paint job and a little body kit, and you've got your very own budget Japanese tuner.
Price wise the 1992-1995 Honda Civic's started at around $9,650 and went upwards of $16,000 for the more powerful EX variants. Luckily for you beginner racing enthusiasts, you could pick one up for $500 to $5,000 depending on its condition and mileage.