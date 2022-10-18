12 Fast And Furious Cars That Are Stunningly Cheap In Real Life

The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse was the first car we saw Brian O'Conner drive as he was preparing for the opening street race against Dominic Toretto. Inside the Dodger Stadium parking lot, Brian practiced his driving skills but kept spinning out of control. Nevertheless, Brian enters the race, loses to Toretto, and sparks the friendship that starts the franchise.

Although having a brief amount of time on screen, the Mitsubishi Eclipse is considered an iconic "Fast & Furious" car with its bright green finishes and contrasting decals and graphics. As a compact sports car, the Eclipse was released over four generations from 1989 until 2011. Brian's Eclipse was a second generation that improved upon the first with a more rounded styling, spacious interior, and an engine redesigned by Chrysler.

The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse second generation was also available in four trims – RS, GS, GS-T Turbo, and GSX Turbo AWD. The Eclipse featured in "The Fast and the Furious" was a GS, which was marketed for $16,329. Today, you can pick up the exact model for $4,000 to $10,000 secondhand.

The 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse responds well to performance modifications but may fall short on long-term reliability. As with many Japanese sports cars, if you're from the United States, it might be a bit difficult sourcing parts. We wouldn't recommend the 1995 Eclipse as a daily runner, but it would make a great workshop hobby if you have the means.