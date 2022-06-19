The Hidden Disco Lights Feature Mini Cooper Owners Need To Try

Carmakers have a history of adding quirky features to their new vehicles. The Toyota Van (yes, Toyota called its minivan the Van) unveiled in 1984 came with an optional ice maker; this shoebox-sized mini-refrigerator came standard with spill-proof ice trays (per Popular Mechanics). And then we have Honda with its first-gen City, a small and economical hatchback that came optional with the brand's iconic Motocompo scooter. According to Motor Trend, the Motocompo weighs under 100 pounds, has a 49cc two-stroke engine, and stores neatly in the trunk of any JDM Honda City or Honda Today Kei car. The combination allows drivers to park their City and make last-mile trips on a more economical, brightly-painted homage to Honda's motorcycling expertise.

It would be hard not to mention the Tesla Model X when talking about quirky automotive features. Teslas are more like smartphones than conventional vehicles, and the Model X introduced the Party Mode if you want to have more fun with your electric SUV. It's similar to the Celebration Mode feature that flashes strobe lights, opens and closes the rear falcon doors, and rolls down the windows in tune with celebratory music.

However, the Mini Cooper has a more straightforward yet similar feature that owners can enjoy. If you have a Mini with interior ambient lighting, you need to know about the hidden disco light feature that could make your sport-compact coupe feel like a Tesla.