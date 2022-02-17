2023 Mini Cooper SE Resolute Drops The Bling For Sustainable Bronze Trim

Mini's updated EV, the 2023 Cooper SE Resolute, is like hitting two birds with a single stone. On the one hand, the Resolute special edition model pays tribute to Mini's iconic sporting heritage. On the other is a hallmark of sustainability, ditching all those gaudy exterior chrome trim for sustainable bronze elements.

Honestly, the Resolute variant couldn't have come at a better time. It's an attempt to infuse some life into the Mini Cooper SE, essentially an all-electric version of the modern Cooper hardtop. It has a single electric motor and a small, T-shaped 32.64 kWh battery pack underneath its vintage-inspired sheet metal. The EPA estimates range at around 114 miles which is good or bad depending on whom you ask.

Compared to other EV options like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Tesla Model 3, the Mini Cooper SE is a shrinking violet in a sea of blooming sunflowers. Still, the Resolute edition may have enough swagger to sway your decision.