The Best Laptops Of 2022

Apple needs no introduction in the PC space at this stage of the company's journey. Apple's MacBook Pro is one of the most iconic laptops on offer, and this year's edition, the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 13, lives up to the hype. The major highlight of Apple's latest laptops is the ARM-based chip manufactured by Apple itself.

An upgrade from the M1 chip, the Apple M2 chip on the similarly-named M2 MacBook Pro reinforces Apple's identity as a creator of its own laptop chipsets. The M2 chip consists of an octa-core CPU, a 16-core neural engine, and a 10-core GPU, making it up to 1.4 times faster than the M1 chip. With more command over the internal technology, Apple has worked to improve the overall outlook of the M2 MacBook Pro — especially in such areas as security, memory, and customization.

Alongside the new chipset, the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro also sports an assembly of premium components and features. It houses a 58.2 Watt-hour (Wh) LiPo battery, which is juiced up by a 67 Watt (W) USB-C charging brick. The RAM and internal solid-state drive (SSD) storage start at 8 GB and 256 GB respectively, and they can be maxed up to 24 GB of RAM and 2 TB of internal storage. Its 720p HD camera is supported with advanced computation and image processing, enabling the MacBook to take some of the best shots and videos possible on a laptop today. And for all of these specs and more, the M2 MacBook Pro weighs in at just about three pounds.