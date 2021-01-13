ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and Duo 14 bring dual-screen to the mainstream

ASUS announced to next-level laptops at CES 2021 with the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482), both of them ready to roll with two displays apiece. The Duo 14 has a 14-inch display and a secondary touchscreen display that tilts up from the base of the device. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED works with a 15.6-inch OLED display with a tilting secondary display – both of them 4K and HDR ready.

Features for both

The secondary touchscreen system on both of these devices goes by the name ASUS ScreenPad Plus. Both feature the same auto-tilt mechanism and access to a next-level experience on Windows 10. Both also feature ASUS ScreenXpert 2 software and ASUS Control Panel. This Control Panel app works with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. That all works with an included stylus with 4096 pressure-level stylus support.

UPDATE: Both devices have stylus support, but only the UX582 has a stylus included with the laptop.

Both machines are also fitted with Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS Plus) which works with the devices’ ErgoLift hinge and auto-tilting ScreenPad Plus “to increase overall cooling airflow by up to 49%.”

UPDATE 2: To be clear, this is not the first notebook or set of notebooks that ASUS released with this dual-display feature. Take a peek at the timeline of links at the bottom of this article to see the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo and see how far the rabbit hole goes!

ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)

Shown above, the Duo 14 is an Intel Evo-verified laptop with a 14-inch FHD NanoEdge display and a ASUS ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen display. This device works with 11th gen Intel Core processors, and options between Intel Iris X graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. This device has a 93% screen-to-body ratio and “four-sided frameless NanoEdge display.”

The Duo 14 works with PANTONE validation for professional-grade color accuracy, 100% sRGB color gamut, and TÜV Rheinland-certification for low blue light. ASUS suggests this device has a 17-hour battery, too – so long as you’re using it in the most basic of ways.

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) will be released on January 14 (this week) 2021 in North America. It’ll be available for sale through Amazon and the ASUS US Store (several locations in the USA). ASUS has not yet revealed the price of this machine.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582)

The larger of the two new dual-screen notebooks is the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED. This notebook works with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display panel with HDR capabilities. This device comes with ASUS ScreenPad Plus – its secondary display – which is also 4K and a touchscreen.

Under the hood, this device works with the latest Intel Core i9 processor power and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This is one of the select few validated NVIDIA Studio laptops – that means it’s one of “the ultimate laptops for content creators.”

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED works with a 93% screen-to-body ratio and HDR touchscreen tech with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. This device’s main display is also PANTONE Validated and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (UX582) will have a release date in April of 2021 in North America. This device has no official release price as of yet – we shall see!