Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 2022 updates make 3 potent options

Lenovo and CES usually means a fresh array of ThinkPads, and 2022 is no different, with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 10th Gen, X1 Nano 2nd Gen, and several others all making their debut this week. More sober than the ThinkPad Z Series announced yesterday, the X1 line is generally viewed as the benchmark for prosumer and business notebooks, and this year they’re bringing along some new accessories, too.

Source: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 2022

Flagship of the series, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 epitomizes Lenovo’s laptops: sleek, quietly handsome, and packed with options. For 2022, there’s the choice of 5G Sub-6 WWAN baked-in, for example, while the 14-inch screen can be had in up to 2k8K OLED and WQUXGA touch configurations.

Inside, there are Intel 12th Gen Core U and P Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory. Up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD Gen 4 storage its available, too. Connectivity in the 0.6-inch thick, 2.8 pound notebook includes two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1, HDMI 2.0b, and audio.

Atop the display is Lenovo’s new Communication Bar, with a Full HD camera and far-field quad-array microphones. Lenovo is using them for better presence detection, too, and even to dim the screen to save battery life when you look away. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will go on sale from March 2022. It’ll be priced from $1,639.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 2022

For those who want tablet functionality, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 delivers. It, too, can be had with an OLED Dolby Vision display – up to WQUXGA resolution – with a 360-degree hinge. It’ll offer up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U15/P28 series processors, Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of memory, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It also has the same ports and 5G option as the X1 Carbon.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will go on sale from March 2022. It’ll be priced from $1,749.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 2022

Finally, Lenovo’s lightest new ThinkPad shimmies in at 2.13 pounds and as little as 0.57 inches thick. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 still manages to offer Intel 12th Gen Core i7 P28 series processors, Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, mind. You can also have the 5G option as well.

Ports are a little less comprehensive, unsurprisingly. There are two Thunderbolt 4 and an audio jack, but if you want more you’ll need a dock. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will go on sale from April 2022. It’ll be priced from $1,659.

Lenovo ThinkPad Accessories 2022

The ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 are displays, but they also double as docks too. A single cable hooks up 100W charging as well as video, and there’s also a built-in USB hub and ethernet.

Optional is the ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack. That’s a block which attaches to a special port on the back of the displays, and which can be fitted with the MC60 Monitor Webcam, the MS30 Monitor Soundbar, or both using a pass-through port. The MS60 has a Full HD camera with autofocus and dual-array microphones with beamforming, and can be set to 65-, 75-, or 90-degree camera angles, while the MS30 has dual 2W speakers.

The ThinkVision P27q-30 and P27h-30 will each go on sale in July 2022, priced from $499 and $599 respectively. The MS30 will be priced at $39, while the MS60 will be priced at $129.