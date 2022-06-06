2022 MacBook Pro 13 Gets Apple M2: Why That Matters

Apple spared no hyperbole for the M2 chipset, going so far as to completely redesign the new MacBook Air around it. Like the M1 which ushered in the age of Apple Silicon, the M2 was designed specifically for the Mac, which had previously used Intel chips. Speaking during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, explained what makes the new chip stand out from previous hardware. Power efficiency and increased performance were at the core of the new design.

In terms of raw hardware, the M2 chip has 20 billion transistors, 25% more than the M1. Unified memory bandwidth has also seen a 50% increase over Apple's previous chip, and offers speeds of 100 Gigabytes per second. The chip also offers 24GB of unified memory, dynamically shared between CPU and GPU.

There, the M2 now includes an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The processor's four high-performance cores are faster, and come with a larger cache than their predecessor, while its efficiency cores have been optimized for even greater performance gains. In fact, compared to the M1 chip, the M2 provides 18% more performance while consuming the same amount of power, Apple says.

The Cupertino company also claims the M2 can deliver close to two times the performance of a "10 core PC laptop chip" operating at the same power level, and can deliver the same performance as the PC chip while using just 25% of the power. When compared to a more powerful "12 core chip," Srouji says Apple's M2 can deliver 87% of that chip's performance, while only using a quarter of its wattage.