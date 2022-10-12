Surface Pro 9 Gives Us 5G At Long Last

Microsoft is updating its Surface convertible lineup, and this time, the big upgrade is reserved for the connectivity department. The Surface 9 Pro is here, and after a long wait, it finally adds 5G support to the mix. The best part is that Microsoft isn't pulling any punches here, as the latest Surface can latch on to the more widely available Sub-6 GHz band and the faster mmWave flavor, as well.

Aside from the cellular connectivity upgrade, the only other key change is the processor inside. Microsoft will be offering the Surface Pro 9 in two configurations. The more mainstream model is powered by the 12th Gen Intel processors (Core i5-1245U and Core i7-1265U) built on top of the Intel Evo platform. To recall, the Evo badge promises perks like instant wake, fast charging, and zippier Wi-Fi, alongside Intel's latest-gen Xe graphics. The second configuration comes armed with the custom-designed Microsoft SQ3 processor.

Microsoft won't reveal what chip it is based on, but the specifications mention an upgraded Adreno GPU tethered to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform for ARM PCs. The Surface Pro 9 also marks the first time that Microsoft is bringing an ARM chip to its mainstream 2-in-1 Windows tablet lineup. The decision also casts doubts over the continuation of the Surface Pro X lineup, which looks identical to the Surface Pro 9 and offers the Windows on ARM experience built atop the Qualcomm-derived SQ silicon.