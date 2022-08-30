Surface Pro X May Be Discontinued, But There's Good News

Although the M1 Macs have reignited interest in the use of ARM-based chips for desktops and laptops, Apple technically wasn't the first big tech company to try it. Ever since the ill-fated Surface RT, Microsoft has been trying to market a desktop-worthy device powered by an ARM processor. It hasn't met the same success as Apple's homegrown silicon, at least so far, but that doesn't mean the Redmond company is ready to throw in the towel just yet. Microsoft has been admittedly silent on that front, but it seems it's picking up steam based on the arrival of fresh — although unofficial — details. The bad news is that Microsoft may be retiring the Surface Pro X. The good news is that it will most likely promote its successor to the level of a Surface Pro.

The benefits of an ARM-based computer have already been proven by the success of the M1 Macs and MacBooks, not to mention years of data from smartphones and tablets. ARM processors are known for their power and space efficiency, and the most recent breed of such processors has proven to be as capable as some of Intel's offerings. There is almost no disadvantage to be found other than compatibility with software and peripherals, both of which are slowly being resolved.

Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn't had much success on that front. The Surface RT was pretty much seen as a joke because of the dismal performance and app selection of Windows RT. While the Microsoft Store situation has improved, later devices using Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets didn't exactly inspire confidence in performance. The closest Microsoft got was its own Surface Pro X, and that is apparently being retired.