Everything To Know About Paul Walker's Fatal Car Accident

The car that killed Walker was a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT owned and driven that fateful day by his friend, Rodas. The Porsche Carrera GT is a sports car with a powerful 5.7-liter V10 mid-engine with an output of 612 PS — the equivalent of 603 hp. How fast is it? The Carrera GT can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds, and it can achieve a maximum speed of 205 mph. It was super-fast back in 2004 when it was first sold, and even by today's standards, it's incredibly fast. This is because the Carrera GT's engine was designed to race in the 2000 24 hours of Le Mans, but Porsche decided to make it street-legal.

Another cool thing about the Porsche Carrera GT is the exquisite body with a removable roof — it doesn't look like any other Porsche sports car on the road, yet it maintains the Porsche signature look. According to Porsche, the chassis of the Carrera GT is made of carbon fiber to reduce weight. Every single body part on the Porsche Carrera GT serves a purpose to improve the performance, and like any sports car that was designed for 24 hours of Le Mans, you can push it to the limit and it won't overheat.

So exclusive is the Porsche Carrera GT that only 1,270 units were made between 2003 to 2006. At the time, it was sold at around $440,000 — but today, it's a classic car selling for over $1 million.