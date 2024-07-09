Mazda's New 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Has An Engine You Won't Expect
While electric vehicles have drawn a lot of the automotive industry's attention in recent years, that doesn't mean they're the only kids on the block. Hybrid vehicles are still alive and well, with new and interesting developments coming out all the time. In fact, Mazda has just debuted the 2025 CX-50 Hybrid, the dual-powered version of its existing CX-50 model that actually utilizes the Toyota Hybrid System, providing better mileage and performance.
According to a new press release from Mazda, this latest overhaul of the CX-50 model "broadens the compact crossover's appeal to a wider audience in the compact crossover (C-CUV) segment by combining Mazda's design and driving dynamics with greater fuel efficiency and the ability to go further and engage with outdoor activities."
The linchpin to this broader appeal is the Skyactiv-G engine, which, when working with a trio of battery-powered hybrid motors from Toyota, provides both impressive horsepower and competitive fuel economy.
The full CX-50 setup packs 219 horsepower
The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid's Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine is a naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder workhorse. With a tank full of regular 87-octane fuel, this beastie gets 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. That's definitely nothing to sneeze at on its own, but when you factor the CX-50's electric motors into the mix, things get even more impressive.
When the Skyactiv-G works in tandem with the electric motors, that performance adds up to 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque — again on 87-octane fuel. All of this works to power a continuously variable transmission, plus standard Electric AWD. With a full tank of gas and a fully charged battery, the CX-50 Hybrid has an EPA rating of around 38 MPG. Compared to the regular CX-50 model without the electric motors, according to Mazda, that's a roughly 40% improvement on gas mileage — which Mazda also says can save you about $575 on yearly gas costs.
The base CX-50 Hybrid model, also known as Hybrid Preferred, has an MSRP of $33,970 — though it also comes in Premium and Premium Plus variations for $37,400 and $40,050, respectively. The Premium model adds black roof rails and exhaust pipes, as well as upgraded leather seats, a panoramic sliding moonroof, and a Bose 12-speaker audio setup. The Premium Plus model has all that, plus 19-inch Hybrid wheels, a 6-way power passenger seat, a full-color Active Driving Display, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The Premium package also comes in five body colors, including Polymetal Gray Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, Zircon Sand Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, and Soul Red Crystal Metallic.