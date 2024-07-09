Mazda's New 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Has An Engine You Won't Expect

While electric vehicles have drawn a lot of the automotive industry's attention in recent years, that doesn't mean they're the only kids on the block. Hybrid vehicles are still alive and well, with new and interesting developments coming out all the time. In fact, Mazda has just debuted the 2025 CX-50 Hybrid, the dual-powered version of its existing CX-50 model that actually utilizes the Toyota Hybrid System, providing better mileage and performance.

According to a new press release from Mazda, this latest overhaul of the CX-50 model "broadens the compact crossover's appeal to a wider audience in the compact crossover (C-CUV) segment by combining Mazda's design and driving dynamics with greater fuel efficiency and the ability to go further and engage with outdoor activities."

The linchpin to this broader appeal is the Skyactiv-G engine, which, when working with a trio of battery-powered hybrid motors from Toyota, provides both impressive horsepower and competitive fuel economy.