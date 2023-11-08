Here's Why Some People Still Prefer Hybrids Over EVs

Hybrid cars have existed since the early 2000s, and their popularity is rising amidst the growing lineup of all-electric vehicles. Experts suggest the global hybrid vehicle market could grow to $271.80 billion in 2023 from $227.94 billion in 2022. On the other hand, EV sales have mellowed since January 2023, and it takes dealerships twice as long to sell a brand-new EV than in 2022.

From a consumer standpoint, it's not hard to fathom why hybrids have become more enticing than an EV. Hybrids are more affordable than a comparable EV despite costing about $1,700 more than conventional gasoline variants. Moreover, the projected repair costs are lower since hybrids have regenerative brakes and long-lasting batteries, all covered by lengthy warranties.

In addition, hybrids could deliver fantastic fuel economy. The 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid achieves an EPA-rated 53 mpg combined, making it among the most efficient new hybrid cars today. On the other hand, a 2024 Niro EV delivers an EPA-estimated 253 miles of range with its 64.8 kWh battery. However, the hybrid will never run out of juice since it recharges energy using the gasoline engine.