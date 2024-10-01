2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Review: Hybrid SUV Skips The Third Row, But Not The Fun
A couple of years ago, Mazda delivered its biggest full-size crossover to the North American market in the form of the CX-90. The three-row family cruiser was the second to built upon the Hiroshima-based automaker's new, rear-biased all-wheel drive Large Product Group platform, followed by the CX-60 sold in most of the rest of the world. The CX-90 was also among the first of Mazda's lineup to be offered as a plug-in hybrid, giving families more fuel economy while saving them money on regular (or premium, depending on budget) at the pump.
Just a year later, Mazda expanded the SUV line-up to include the CX-70, for smaller families who needed more cargo space but still wanted the full-size experience the CX-90 provided. In fact, the 2025 CX-70 is basically the CX-90 without the third row, offering that space to more of life's errands and adventures while seating up to five. Mazda recently sent over an example in its Premium Plus PHEV trim level in Rhodium White Premium paint to my home in the New River Valley of Southwest Virginia, where I got to spend a few days getting know what living with one would be like full time.
Performance needn't be a gas-only feature
While the 2025 Mazda CX-70 comes in five trim levels from the base 3.3 Turbo Preferred to the top-tier 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus, the CX-70 PHEV only has two trims available: the Premium, and the Premium Plus. Another key difference between the non-hybrid and plug-in lineup is under the hood. Instead of the 3.3-liter turbo-six, the CX-70 PHEV trims use a 2.5-liter eSKYACTIV inline-four paired with a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor placed within the crossover's eight-speed SKYACTIV-Drive automatic transmission.
Total output of the hybrid powertrain comes to 323 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, delivered to all four corners via the i-AWD system. That said, most of the power goes to the back most of the time.
21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with Black Metallic Machine Cut finish, wrapped in Falken ZIEX all-seasons, are available on both trim levels of the CX-70 PHEV. Along with sport and off-road drive modes, there's a full EV mode making use of the 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for short trips, and a towing mode for pulling up to 3,500 pounds. Slowing duties are handled by 13.7-inch vented (front) and 13.8-inch solid (rear) brakes, while canyon carving abilities are carried out via a four-wheel independent suspension with front double wishbone and rear multi-link with stabilizer bar.
Family-friendly tech
Hop into the driver's seat and you're greeted by a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen which can also be controlled by the dial located behind the shifter on the wide center console. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus wireless charging, helps keep that console cable-free, though there are four USB-C inputs in the crossover: two under the center console armrest, two more on the rear dual-zone HVAC controls.
Amazon Alexa is also available, while the three-month trial of SiriusXM is played through the 12-speaker Bose AM/FM/HD Radio stereo system.
The driver has a heads-up display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto turn-by-turn integration alongside the OEM navigation. Rear seat alert warns if you've left your little ones on the rear bench, and there are driver attention alerts, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and smart-braking support, together with lane-keeping assist as standard.
Plenty of luxury to go around
Though the CX-70 only seats five compared to the CX-90's maximum of eight, the cozier setting doesn't sacrifice luxury. The front buckets and rear 60/40-split bench are trimmed in leather (black or greige for the Premium trim, red or black Nappa leather for the Premium Plus). The front seats are heated and ventilated, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel is heated; a panoramic sunroof is standard.
The outboard seats on the rear bench have car seat anchors tucked away behind a leather flap (held on by Velcro, not the faux-snaps punched into the leather), and the doors have manual retractable sunshades.
Where the CX-90 has its third row, the CX-70 PHEV uses that space for permanent cargo storage. With the 60/40-slit bench up, there's 39.6 cubic feet; the entire bench folds down via a couple of buttons in the cargo area, for 75.3 cubic feet. Standard aluminum roof rails provide more room if needed for items like canoes or bikes.
Charging up, moving out
As with all plug-in hybrids, the CX-70 PHEV can run on just gas alone. In the case of this full-size crossover, that experience nets a combined EPA estimate of 25 mpg. On the lithium-ion pack alone, drivers can enjoy up to 26 miles of silent running before the 2.5-liter inline-four returns to active duty. With both in play, the EPA says this full-size crossover enjoys 56 MPGe combined, with a total range of 490 miles.
Of course, to make the most of this hybrid experience, one must plug in the CX-70 PHEV to charge up that battery pack. With the included portable charging unit on a 120-volt outlet, the crossover will be fully charged overnight. With a Level 2 charging station, like the public one shown above, that time potentially drops to just two hours.
Big, but as agile as the rest
Mazda's handling and performance prowess isn't limited to the automaker's smallest machines like the MX-5, Mazda3, or even the CX-50. The CX-70 PHEV still provides plenty of thrills rolling down the highway and through the winding roads. With Sport mode turned on for the ascent onto I-81 South, the full-size crossover had no problems getting up to speed with the rest of traffic, taking just a few seconds to reach 70 mph.
As for the trip back home, the independent front and rear suspension handled the descent down the mountain into Pulaski as if it were an MX-5, gliding along with no fear of things getting too hairy around the sharpest turns. That same suspension also made crossing over railroad crossings and bumps feel like nothing, even with the thin Falkens taking the brunt of the bounces.
2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Verdict
Though the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV is the 2025 CX-90 PHEV with one less row of seating, in many ways, the full-size crossover is the right-size crossover for most families. Sporty handling, excellent road manners, comfortable seating, all the safety and family-friendly tech available, and plenty of cargo room in the back all combine to make the modern family truckster.
Starting price for the 2025 CX-70 PHEV is $54,400 for the Premium trim, $57,450 for the Premium Plus, and $59,420 as-tested with $1,375 destination fee. If you need that third row, the 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV starts at $49,945 with the PHEV Preferred trim. The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime brings the plug-in hybrid lifestyle at a starting price of $43,690, with similar cargo space in a smaller footprint, while the 2025 Kia Sportage PHEV bests the CX-70 on price and electric-only range, starting at $39,690 with a range of 34 miles before its engine kicks in. Finally, its main competitor, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, comes in at a starting base of $60,490 and is more off-road capable.
Arguably none of those three feel as upscale as the CX-70, though the fact that Jeep owners can get a $7,500 tax rebate via the Federal Electric Car Tax Credit might settle any envy there. Still, the 2025 CX-70 PHEV maintains the Mazda tradition of usable performance in a family-friendly package.