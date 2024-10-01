2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV Review: Hybrid SUV Skips The Third Row, But Not The Fun

A couple of years ago, Mazda delivered its biggest full-size crossover to the North American market in the form of the CX-90. The three-row family cruiser was the second to built upon the Hiroshima-based automaker's new, rear-biased all-wheel drive Large Product Group platform, followed by the CX-60 sold in most of the rest of the world. The CX-90 was also among the first of Mazda's lineup to be offered as a plug-in hybrid, giving families more fuel economy while saving them money on regular (or premium, depending on budget) at the pump.

Just a year later, Mazda expanded the SUV line-up to include the CX-70, for smaller families who needed more cargo space but still wanted the full-size experience the CX-90 provided. In fact, the 2025 CX-70 is basically the CX-90 without the third row, offering that space to more of life's errands and adventures while seating up to five. Mazda recently sent over an example in its Premium Plus PHEV trim level in Rhodium White Premium paint to my home in the New River Valley of Southwest Virginia, where I got to spend a few days getting know what living with one would be like full time.