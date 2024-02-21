2025 Mazda CX-70 Pricing Announced: Here's How Much Each Trim Level Costs

More than three weeks after Mazda North America revealed it to the public, Mazda USA has finally unveiled the pricing for its anticipated 2025 CX-70 mid-size SUV. Starting at around $40,000, it undercuts the larger three-row CX-90 while occupying a premium space above its compact siblings — the CX-5 and CX-50. Let's delve into the specifics and explore what differentiates each trim level.

There are seven trim levels of the Mazda CX-70 in all, with prices starting at $40,445 for the entry-level CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred variant. Positioned directly above this variant are the CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium ($45,900) and the Turbo Premium Plus ($48,900) options. These three variants get Mazda's e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine that makes 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, and claims EPA estimated fuel-efficiency figures of 24 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined.

Even the base variant comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, an eight-speaker audio system, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The interior also features wireless phone charging, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, front and rear USB, automatic climate control, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support. Passengers also get a four-way power-adjustable seat, along with heated front seats, among other standard features in the interior.

Safety features included with the base variant include blind spot monitoring, driver attention alerts, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alerts, and a rear view monitor with static guidelines. The higher-priced Turbo Premium and Premium Plus variants get all the features of the Preferred variant, with a few extras that include larger wheels, increased towing capacity, leather seats, and a panoramic sunroof.