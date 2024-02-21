2025 Mazda CX-70 Pricing Announced: Here's How Much Each Trim Level Costs
More than three weeks after Mazda North America revealed it to the public, Mazda USA has finally unveiled the pricing for its anticipated 2025 CX-70 mid-size SUV. Starting at around $40,000, it undercuts the larger three-row CX-90 while occupying a premium space above its compact siblings — the CX-5 and CX-50. Let's delve into the specifics and explore what differentiates each trim level.
There are seven trim levels of the Mazda CX-70 in all, with prices starting at $40,445 for the entry-level CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred variant. Positioned directly above this variant are the CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium ($45,900) and the Turbo Premium Plus ($48,900) options. These three variants get Mazda's e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine that makes 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, and claims EPA estimated fuel-efficiency figures of 24 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined.
Even the base variant comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, an eight-speaker audio system, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The interior also features wireless phone charging, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, front and rear USB, automatic climate control, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support. Passengers also get a four-way power-adjustable seat, along with heated front seats, among other standard features in the interior.
Safety features included with the base variant include blind spot monitoring, driver attention alerts, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alerts, and a rear view monitor with static guidelines. The higher-priced Turbo Premium and Premium Plus variants get all the features of the Preferred variant, with a few extras that include larger wheels, increased towing capacity, leather seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
Hybrid variants and the more powerful Turbo S Premium options
In addition to the aforementioned Turbo Preferred, Turbo Premium, and Premium Plus variants, Mazda has also come up with the CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium ($52,450) and the Turbo S Premium Plus ($55,950) variants that get a more powerful engine compared to the standard Turbo variants.
These variants get the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine, which happens to be the most powerful mass-production gasoline engine developed by Mazda. This engine is good enough to produce 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and claims an EPA estimated fuel efficiency value of 23 MPG city, 28 MPG highway, and 25 MPG combined.
As for the hybrid variants of the Mazda CX-70, there are two variants of the same — the CX-70 PHEV Premium ($54,400) and the CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus ($57,450). Both these variants feature the combination of an electric motor and a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This combination is capable of developing 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. In pure EV mode, the CX-70 PHEV could travel up to 26 miles.
Thanks to their higher sticker price, both variants of the Mazda CX-70 PHEV get features like 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, and heated side mirrors. They also get a 12-speaker audio setup powered by Bose, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Except for the CX-70 3.3 Turbo models, which will be available starting Fall 2024, the rest of the Mazda CX-70 lineup will be available for purchase starting Spring 2024.