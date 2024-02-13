What Is Mazda's Skyactiv-G And How Does It Work?

The world is changing, and drivers have found their attitudes changing somewhat, too. Perhaps you weren't very conscious of how much gas you were using but are leaning towards more environmentally friendly –- and gas pump price-friendly –- vehicles now.

For their part, manufacturers should recognize this and ensure that such options don't necessarily equate to losing out on power or performance. This is one of the greatest conundrums facing the car industry in the foreseeable future, and Mazda's SkyActiv-G could be an important element of that.

Anything that makes a car run more efficiently can save the driver money when it comes down to it. Simple maintenance of hard-working components like the spark plugs can help here, but with SkyActiv-G, Mazda is trying something more ambitious than that. This technology aims to ensure that the engine itself runs in a way that makes the best use possible of its fuel. Here's exactly what SkyActiv-G is and the science behind the concept.