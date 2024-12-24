12 Hidden Toyota RAV4 Features You Might Not Know About

Car owners could be missing out. When they pick up a new or used vehicle, the dealership or the private seller often fails to mention many of its neatest features. Perhaps the salesperson was in a rush because another customer was waiting, or maybe a private seller didn't even know about these features. While many of them can be found in the owner's manual, you'll probably only look in the manual if you already know the features exist.

The RAV4 is no exception to this trend. In fact, given Toyota's long-time leadership in incorporating the latest technology into their vehicles, the brand's cars, trucks, and SUVs may have more hidden features than most manufacturers. Whether it's Toyota's advanced driver assist features, the new engines Toyota will release soon, or just thoughtful conveniences that the engineers slipped into each new car, RAV4 owners could spend hours studying their owner's manuals.

This article will provide a shortcut by revealing some of the RAV4's secrets. The RAV4 is already a great option for a versatile SUV, but knowing these tricks can help to get the most out of driving it. Where possible, the model years for each feature will be specified. Your RAV4 may not have every option described below, so be sure to check your owner's manual to find out if your RAV4 includes any given option and to find out how to operate it, since equipment and procedures may vary slightly from year to year. Toyota's website has how-to videos describing how some systems work, and Toyota USA's YouTube channel has collected many RAV4 how-to videos into a playlist.

