Here's How Toyota's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Helps Keep You Safe

The latest Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) versions, 2.5 and 2.5+, have six core functions that unlock even more capabilities for a safer drive. The pre-collision system can detect vehicles and pedestrians in daytime and low-light scenarios. Moreover, it detects bicyclists in the daytime while providing visual and audible alerts to warn the driver. If the system detects no action from the driver, it applies automatic braking to stop the car.

Furthermore, the pre-collision system now includes intersection support and emergency steering assist. The former detects vehicles and pedestrians when making a left or right-hand turn. At the same time, the latter helps stabilize the vehicle when the driver makes an emergency maneuver to avoid obstacles.

Meanwhile, TSS 2.5 and 2.5+ include full-speed dynamic radar cruise control with low-speed following, stopping, speed matching, acceleration, and deceleration functions. For TSS 2.5+, curve speed management is included and uses the camera and built-in yaw sensors to reduce the vehicle speed when tackling curves. Other TSS features include lane tracing assist and road sign assist.