Everything We Know About The New Combustion Engines Toyota's Working To Release Soon

The electric vehicle (EV) market in the U.S. is in a bit of a rut, with buyers turning away from leaders such as Tesla due to a lack of innovation and newer alternatives. Meanwhile, traditional car companies like Ford are pumping the brakes on their previously aggressive EV expansion plans. With concerns about lower-than-expected sales of purely electric vehicles, Toyota is taking a safer trajectory and focusing on more traditional internal combustion vehicles with hybrid options.

Toyota has a long history of leading sustainable automotive innovation. Prius, the poster child for eco-friendly rides, was first showcased as a concept in 1993 when it was proposed to be a "vehicle for the 21st century." A production-grade model of the Prius hit the market later in the decade as the world's first hybrid vehicle. Currently, the company's hybrid offering extends beyond the Prius and now includes nearly all of its vehicles, with more than a dozen models such as the Corolla, Camry, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, and even muscular ones such as Tacoma and Tundra.

Despite its legacy, Toyota has been hesitant to embrace electric vehicles (EVs) fully until recently, with just one pure EV in its portfolio — the bZ4X. Though the company is introducing a whole new line of BEVs, it appears persistent, at least partially, on that approach, recently revealing its plans to continue making internal combustion engines (ICEs) with three prominent upcoming models. Before we discuss those, here's why Toyota fancies hybrids so much.

