Why Your Next Toyota Hybrid Should Be A Camry, Not A Prius

For a long time, the Toyota Prius was the first car that came to mind when someone said the word "hybrid". It was the best game in town when it came to economical personal transportation. It provided nearly-unmatched fuel economy, no need to plug in, and a big dose of hatchback practicality, all at a low price. The newest Toyota Prius is certainly a head-turner, which certainly boosts its appeal, but the Prius has always been about one thing above all others: fuel economy.

It's not the only car with high fuel-economy standards, though. Standard hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and full-EV's are expanding across the automotive world and competition is stiff. There are a number of strong rivals for the Prius, including hatchbacks, sedans, and several small hybrid SUVs. Some of the most aggressive competition for the Prius, however, comes from inside its own family tree.

Instead of a confusing, multi-powertrain, multi-trim-level options sheet, the 2025 Toyota Camry now has just a few simple trim levels. All of them are hybrid-powered and all of them are available with all-wheel drive. What's more, the Camry is more entertaining to drive than before. So instead of making the quick jump to opt for a Prius as your next vehicle, you might want to check out the Camry first. After all, it is one of Toyota's longest-lasting and most reliable vehicles.