EU Member Nations Approve Zero-Emission Rule For Cars And Vans By 2035

After months of intense debate and reconsideration lobbying by automakers, the EU has finally sealed the fate of fossil fuel cars in the bloc. The European Parliament and the European Council have agreed to impose a ban, effective 2035, on the sale of new cars and vans running on fossil fuel derivatives like petrol and diesel. As automobile industry stakeholders prepare for the transition, they will also be required to cut down the average emission from cars by a margin of 55% before the next decade comes to an end. Vans manufacturers are supposed to reduce emissions by half by 2030.

The latest move comes as part of the "Fit for 55" resolution that was first accepted via a vote in the European Parliament in June, moving ahead with goals of reaching zero on-road emission by 2035. The bloc says it will bring forth the system for "assessment and data reporting of full life-cycle CO2 emissions of cars and vans sold on the EU market," by 2025. The European Commission will release reports documenting the zero-emission goal progress every second year.

The European Parliament notes that the report will detail the net environmental impact of the resolution, and how it affects the affordability metrics of vehicles, industry-scale employment, and the end beneficiary, that is the customer. On a yearly basis, another report will be released that will analyze the emission limits with regard to data on fuel consumption based on real-world driving figures in the transition period.