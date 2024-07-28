Yes, Toyota Does Have A Fully Electric Car On The Market (And Here's What It Costs)
Over the past couple of years, electric vehicles (EVs) have been steadily gaining more popularity in the States. A study from U.S. magazine Consumer Reports showed that EVs accounted for 16.3% of all lightweight vehicle sales in 2023. With the rise in popularity, it feels as if every manufacturer has welcomed electric-powered engines and ramped up the development of their own EV lineups. Everyone it seems except Toyota.
In the aftermath of the less-than stellar reviews of the second generation Toyota RAV4 EV in 2013, the Japanese automaker has opted for a more deliberate, multipronged approach to alternative technology, with particular focus on its highly reputable line of hybrid models — a decision that has consistently led to huge profit margins over the years. While the company has insisted that EV technology would only account for a maximum 30% of the market, Toyota does in fact have a new EV model for interested consumers called the bZ4X, or "Beyond Zero 4X." At price points starting at $43,070 the 2024 upgrade offers new features and design components to give a greater jolt to the model's overall performance.
Updated design and features from the 2023 model
When the first line of the bZ4X launched in 2023, it received a tepid rating of "just fine" from our own reviewers at SlashGear due in large part to its slow starting speed, lackluster charging performance, and mediocre travel distances. Toyota has taken these critiques in stride with the 2024 version, adding a heat exchanger and air-con system for improved energy retention. Moreover, the 2024 bZ4X utilizes a versatile Dual Charger system so that owners have the option of the standard AC unit or a 240-volt connector for at-home charging.
The design of the model is based on the automakers brand new e-TNGA system ("Toyota New Global Architecture") for enhanced comfort and stability and incorporates performance systems like boost mode to recapture energy via regenerative braking. Available in two different trims — the XLE and Limited — both versions of the 2024 bZ4X come outfitted with AWD capabilities and a max travel distance range in FWD of 222 and 252 miles per charge respectively –an improvement over the 2023 version but still below the standard set by competitors.
Other issues such as slow charging speeds and an insufficient navigation system that does not display nearby charging stations keep this model from fully electrifying consumer interest. But given the number of improvements to the design at its current value on the market the 2024 bZ4X shows immense potential if given a little bit more time to develop.
Upcoming additions to Toyota's EV line
Toyota has embarked on more additions to its EV category, the next in line being the bZ3X SUV, manufactured in collaboration with China's state-owned GAC, which would be a landmark as Toyota's first EV model with self-driving technology. Momenta, a Beijing autonomous vehicle startup, will be outfitting these models with the technology and is aiming to launch the model in China sometime next year. By 2026 Toyota plans to unveil the bZ5X, a roughly $55,000 three-row SUV that would serve as the EV companion to the gas-powered Highlander.
Rounding out the lineup is Toyota Sport Crossover Concept, a five-door stylish model with extensive cargo space built as an answer to the Kia EV6, which received strong reviews at SlashGear for its mainstream appeal. Most notably, the Sports Concept will include lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries that will boost estimated driving ranges per charge by 20%. This will serve as the predecessor to Toyota's "solid-state" batteries scheduled to release in 2028, which will potentially help EV models attain recharge capabilities of up to 80% within 10 minutes. With all of these new developments in the works, it seems Toyota is ready to plunge further ahead with the electrification of its future models.