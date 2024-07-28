Yes, Toyota Does Have A Fully Electric Car On The Market (And Here's What It Costs)

When the first line of the bZ4X launched in 2023, it received a tepid rating of "just fine" from our own reviewers at SlashGear due in large part to its slow starting speed, lackluster charging performance, and mediocre travel distances. Toyota has taken these critiques in stride with the 2024 version, adding a heat exchanger and air-con system for improved energy retention. Moreover, the 2024 bZ4X utilizes a versatile Dual Charger system so that owners have the option of the standard AC unit or a 240-volt connector for at-home charging.

The design of the model is based on the automakers brand new e-TNGA system ("Toyota New Global Architecture") for enhanced comfort and stability and incorporates performance systems like boost mode to recapture energy via regenerative braking. Available in two different trims — the XLE and Limited — both versions of the 2024 bZ4X come outfitted with AWD capabilities and a max travel distance range in FWD of 222 and 252 miles per charge respectively –an improvement over the 2023 version but still below the standard set by competitors.

Other issues such as slow charging speeds and an insufficient navigation system that does not display nearby charging stations keep this model from fully electrifying consumer interest. But given the number of improvements to the design at its current value on the market the 2024 bZ4X shows immense potential if given a little bit more time to develop.