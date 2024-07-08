What We Know So Far About Toyota's Full Self-Driving EV

Toyota, which has had an extensive history making hybrid vehicles, isn't really known for electric vehicles (EVs). Toyota tried making EVs in the past like the first RAV 4 EV models, but these models were launched way before the ongoing EV boom. The company almost gave up on the EV space after the less than spectacular customer reception to the second-generation RAV 4 EV, which featured motors made by Tesla, batteries made by Panasonic, and a body made by Toyota. The production run of the second-generation RAV 4 EV lasted between 2012-2015, with only 2,400 units shipped.

Fast forward to a decade later, and Toyota is again taking cautious steps into the world of EVs. At the same time, it is even going a step ahead and making a car with full self-driving (FSD) capability. While the company already sells the Toyota bZ4X electric car (also known as the Bozhi 4X) in the U.S., it is the company's Chinese subsidiary — GAC Toyota — that confirmed that it is working on a new EV called the Toyota bZ3X (Bozhi 3X in China) with full self-driving capability. This is quite an ambitious move from Toyota, considering the only manufacturers that sell production cars with at least SAE Level 3 FSD capability are Honda and Mercedes.

Toyota's claim about FSD capability on this new car should be taken with a pinch of salt. This is because carmakers tend to use the term full self-driving very loosely. Tesla, for example, uses the term FSD for what is, essentially, an advanced driving assistance tech. Tesla's FSD capability, in reality only qualifies as SAE Level 2, which means the car only offers advanced driving assistance features, and zero self-driving capability.