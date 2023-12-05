Toyota Was Slow To Full EVs But These New Concepts Show It's Done Playing Around
Toyota, following a slower-than-expected electrification push, is finally showcasing that the brand is ready with an ambitious EV roadmap to challenge the likes of BYD, Tesla, and Volkswagen. Over the past couple of months, the Japanese company has showcased some impressive concepts such as the Kayoibako and the Hiace, even an electric Land Cruiser concept, at events in Asia. The company is finally turning its attention to the West with two new electric car concepts that have a more realistic chance of hitting the roads in the coming years.
The first one is the Urban SUV Concept, a compact SUV that blends edgy aesthetics with chunky wheels. The design is quite a stark departure from the bZ4X, Toyota's sole electric ride in the U.S. market. In fact, it borrows more from Tata Motors' Nexon EV for its front profile and the side styling of Kia and Renault's affordable SUVs than anything Toyota has attempted in recent years.
With a length profile of around 170 inches, this one will be "the most compact and accessible in a planned six-model dedicated BEV line-up and will compete in the B-SUV segment," says the company. Toyota plans to offer the Urban SUV in front and all-wheel drive variants, as well as two battery configurations to let consumers choose the version that best suits their range expectations. Details about the production-ready model will be revealed next year, and it could hit the road by 2026.
A stylish peek into Toyota's electric roadmap
Next is the Toyota Sport Crossover Concept, a stylish high-ride crossover that tries to emulate the best of Kia's EV6 with its own take on exaggerated LED aesthetics and sharp lines. The carmaker seems to be banking on the looks quite heavily for this one. "The concept displays a sleek aero silhouette and distinctive fastback lines that will make it a design icon for the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up," Toyota notes.
The five-door ride claims to offer a large boot space and ample leg room, which isn't surprising given its stretched wheelbase and sweeping rear end. Developed in collaboration with Chinese electric car behemoth BYD, the Sport Crossover is destined for dealerships in China as well as Europe in 2025. Toyota also has some key battery innovations planned for an electric roadmap that stretches beyond 2026.
It is prepping a range of new batteries that will serve up twice the range compared to the unit fitted inside the bZ4X electric SUV while also offering a 20% reduction in costs. Cheaper batteries based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which facilitate a 40% price reduction and a 20% bump in range figures, are also on the horizon. Toyota plans to offer its "breakthrough" solid-state batteries, which are targeting a recharge time of 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes, in thousands of vehicles by the 2027-2028 season.