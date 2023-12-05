Toyota Was Slow To Full EVs But These New Concepts Show It's Done Playing Around

Toyota, following a slower-than-expected electrification push, is finally showcasing that the brand is ready with an ambitious EV roadmap to challenge the likes of BYD, Tesla, and Volkswagen. Over the past couple of months, the Japanese company has showcased some impressive concepts such as the Kayoibako and the Hiace, even an electric Land Cruiser concept, at events in Asia. The company is finally turning its attention to the West with two new electric car concepts that have a more realistic chance of hitting the roads in the coming years.

Toyota

The first one is the Urban SUV Concept, a compact SUV that blends edgy aesthetics with chunky wheels. The design is quite a stark departure from the bZ4X, Toyota's sole electric ride in the U.S. market. In fact, it borrows more from Tata Motors' Nexon EV for its front profile and the side styling of Kia and Renault's affordable SUVs than anything Toyota has attempted in recent years.

Toyota

With a length profile of around 170 inches, this one will be "the most compact and accessible in a planned six-model dedicated BEV line-up and will compete in the B-SUV segment," says the company. Toyota plans to offer the Urban SUV in front and all-wheel drive variants, as well as two battery configurations to let consumers choose the version that best suits their range expectations. Details about the production-ready model will be revealed next year, and it could hit the road by 2026.