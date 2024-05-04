4 Simple Yet Essential Items You Should Have When Towing A Trailer Or Camper

Owning a camper or trailer gives you different types of freedom, whether you realize it or not. You can hit the road and stay at a nearby campground as a weekend getaway. You can also go pick up furniture without having to ask a friend to borrow their truck. However, towing can be a dangerous job if you don't have the proper equipment to hitch it up and make sure everything is stable during the drive. You'll want to take the proper steps to make sure your vehicle, your trailer, and you are safe.

There are multiple items needed when towing from the main pieces like a proper hitch depending on what class your vehicle would be in to essential towing accessories. Based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of reviews from users, here are four simple yet essential items you should have when towing a trailer or camper. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this list.