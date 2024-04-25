5 Harbor Freight Essentials For Your RV Or Travel Trailer

Whether you're driving a Class A RV or a small travel trailer attached to your towing vehicle, you may be in the middle of nowhere. If your vehicle's battery dies, there's a chance there won't be anyone around to jump-start you. Harbor Freight sells the Viking 1700 Peak Amp Portable Car Battery Jump Starter, which can jump-start up to a V8 gas engine and a V6 diesel engine.

This jumper starter comes with several features that you can take advantage of. There are extra heavy-duty clamps to make sure that they stay in place during charging and an easy-to-use master on/off switch that will turn off the power to the clamps when need be. There's also a rapid charge 2.4A USB output along with a 12V cigarette lighter option if you need to charge other items like your phone or laptop. What's more, it also comes with a 150 PSI air compressor for those heavy-duty tires.

This jump starter comes with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from over 500 buyers. Many reviews state that this product is easy to use and has been successful many times. One reviewer even bought four of them to have on hand. One complaint, though, was that after a couple of uses, the jumper starter does need to be charged. If you have to use it, we would recommend not turning off your vehicle until you can get somewhere to replace the battery.