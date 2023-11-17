10 Essential Accessories For Your Camper Van
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A camper van is a great way to experience outdoor living without giving up too many home comforts. It provides the freedom to go off-grid for a while, enjoy remote areas, and visit alluring destinations on a budget. Traveling in a camper van is also an effective way to make use of the limited time available to travel, as you can visit several locations and resettle elsewhere whenever you feel like it.
One significant benefit to traveling in an RV is it enables you to take many useful items along for the trip. These can include practical devices to help you stay connected and improve the standard of living while you're away from home, as well as lifestyle solutions to make your trip more comfortable and enjoyable.
Some items are essential on an extended camper van trip if you wish to make the most of your vacation time. Whether you are a digital nomad, a fair-weather camper, or a die-hard outdoor enthusiast, here are ten indispensable accessories that will help improve life in your recreational vehicle.
Outdoor camping mat
Camping is one of the best ways to get closer to nature. However, there's such a thing as being too close, especially when it comes to rough, soggy, uneven, or insect-ridden ground on your doorstep. You may also simply wish to wander around with no shoes or avoid tracking dirt into your living space. The simplest solution to these issues is to buy an outdoor camping mat.
An outdoor mat is inexpensive and can transform an outdoor space into a clean, communal area to kick back and relax outside your camper van. They are usually woven with plastic fibers to provide a waterproof, easy-to-clean solution that is comfortable underfoot and an insulated layer on which to rest and unwind. A camping mat is also an environmentally responsible means of protecting sensitive habitats around campsites from human interference, and it helps to define your living space and prevent encroachment from other campers and their vehicles.
Many rugs are available in different designs and dimensions to suit your ideal outdoor living space. For instance, mats from Balajees USA come in several sizes, from as small as 3x6 feet to as large as 9x18 feet, and cost between $29.99 and $89.49 on Amazon. They are made from recycled materials, are UV-treated to prevent fading, and pack up small for transit.
Camper awning
You can never predict the weather conditions on longer trips and should be ready to enjoy the outdoor life come rain or shine. A camper awning provides a large shady area that also protects against rain showers. This is all the more helpful if you have outdoor devices, furniture, and an outdoor mat that you want to keep dry or away from direct sunlight.
A camper awning helps expand your living space to the outdoors and works well with an outdoor mat. Many types of awnings are available, including standalone options and those that partially attach to your vehicle. More recently, inflatable awnings have provided a lightweight and practical solution, although these are often designed to suit specific vehicles. There is an awning to suit every requirement, shape, and size imaginable, as well as every budget.
If you are a camper van user looking for a well-designed midrange awning, you could consider this model by MoonShade for $395 on Amazon. It attaches to your vehicle for added strength at the rear side and is supported by two upright poles with guyropes. Its familiar tent peg and flexible pole design are quick and easy to assemble, and it uses a waterproof polyester canvas with UV-blocking properties to reflect the sun's rays, keeping you cooler in hot climates.
Portable shower and water heater
Staying fresh and clean while living outdoors can present a challenge, especially if you are camping off-grid and far from the utilities of public campsites. Hygiene is all the more critical while away from home to maintain good health, prevent infectious illnesses, and simply maintain a feeling of comfort and well-being as you travel.
A camping shower allows you to keep good personal hygiene in remote camping areas and provides hot water for washing dishes and other purposes. They are available in electric, solar, or propane-powered options, and when used with a folding shower tent, they make an indispensable addition to your remote campsite.
There is a portable shower to suit all requirements and budgets, but those looking for an off-grid might consider this propane gas-powered model from Hike Crew at $269.99 on Amazon. This mobile standalone hot water unit can easily be carried between the shower area and kitchen and also includes an accurate thermostat with a digital temperature reading, a safety cutoff feature, and a shower head hose attachment. In addition, the Hike Crew portable water heater comes with a faucet attachment for cleaning dishes and handwashing.
Foldable electric bike
Foldable bikes are a useful addition to any camper van's inventory, as they provide quick, convenient transport without you having to pack up your van and leave the campsite. They are a leisurely means for exploring the immediate area and pack away easily for transport and storage. Upgrade these to an electric bike, and the benefits are even more significant, as you can travel further afield without expending as much energy, which can be spent on other pursuits.
Even the best electric bikes are sometimes seen as an extravagance by those who haven't tried them. Once you start pedaling and feel the assisted electric motor kick in, all doubts will begin to fade as you experience all the advantages of cycling but with a fraction of the effort. Many electric bikes come with valuable features such as disc brakes, LED illumination, and LCDs for essential rider information and are built to a high specification with premium parts.
While there are plenty of great electric bikes available, one to consider is the Jasion EB3, currently listed for $279.99 on Amazon. This electric bike is well-built, eminently portable, affordable, and packed with features, making it a fun and useful accessory for any RV trip. Standout benefits include its front and rear lamps, dual disc brakes, rear suspension, and a large 36-volt battery. A bold LCD presents speed, battery level, and trip information while the bike carries you at speeds of up to 19 miles per hour.
Portable solar power generator
Many campsites provide electrical outlets to enable camper van adventurers to cook, illuminate their vehicles, and recharge devices. However, this isn't always the case, and many of us will find ourselves disconnected from the grid for extended periods when traveling in our camper vans. When this occurs, it is essential to have a backup power source on hand, especially if you rely on an internet connection and a laptop for remote work.
Modern technology offers us a few solutions when power is unavailable, including generators, heavy-duty power banks, and solar panels. Some of the best examples combine several power-generating technologies, so you not only have a large power reserve to last you, but you can continue to top them up and increase your power reserves while they're not in use.
While there are plenty of solutions out there, they vary wildly in price and function. If you have the cash to spend, you might consider a multipurpose generator by Jackery. While the Jackery 2000 Plus costs a hefty $3,299 on Amazon in the dual solar panel configuration, it has ample storage while fully charged and provides 3,000 watts of energy to power appliances that use a heavy load both inside and outside your camper van.
The Jackery Solar Generator has a shock-resistant and fire-retardant design, is quiet when in use, and charges fully in around two hours using a wall outlet. It includes four universal outlets, one heavy-duty outlet, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A connections for smaller devices. However, perhaps most noteworthy are the two large solar panels included with the package for trickle charging its reserves while disconnected from a power source.
Portable Bluetooth speaker
It feels great to escape the rat race and head for the horizon in an RV, but that's not to say that you should also leave all your everyday luxuries behind. It's essential to be able to listen to your favorite e-books, podcasts, and, of course, music while you're away from home, and a portable Bluetooth speaker is the ultimate solution.
Whether you need something that's ultra-compact, waterproof, powerful, affordable, or a combination of these, there is a portable Bluetooth speaker to suit every requirement. The Bose Soundlink Revolve+ is $329 on Amazon and ticks most boxes as an eminently portable, long-lasting, water-resistant solution that produces impressive 360-degree sound.
A chief consideration when buying a portable speaker is its longevity, and the Revolve+ will play for up to 17 hours on a single charge. It has voice command functionality, and with its lantern-shaped design, it is easily placed on a flat surface or hung from its flexible handle. Functions can be accessed using the Bose companion app, and multiple speakers can be linked to create an immersive sound around your campsite.
Bose is known for creating big, detailed sounds from compact devices, so it's worth checking out the range to find the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker to suit your individual requirements. However, seeing as factors like portability, weight, and size aren't such an issue when traveling by camper van, the Bose Soundlink Revolve+ is a good fit for most purposes.
Mobile Wi-Fi modem
Staying connected with high-speed internet is, for many, an essential component of modern travel, especially if you are able to work while on the move. To this end, there are many solutions available to help you stay online while away from home, not least the ubiquitous Wi-Fi hotspot function on our smartphones. With that said, when traveling in a camper van, the convenience of having always-on wireless connectivity from which you can connect multiple devices, stream television, and make calls is yet another benefit to camping on four wheels.
You can stay connected while on the move with a 5G mobile hotspot modem such as the Netgear Nighthawk M6, which is priced at $699.99 on Amazon. This handy unit provides Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 GBPS and 5G speeds of up to 2.5 GBPS, making even demanding tasks like gaming, working, and streaming possible simultaneously. Add to this connectivity for up to 32 devices, a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port for direct connection, as well as a USB-C port for fast transfer of data, and its features should be surplus to most day-to-day requirements.
Essentially, for a mobile unit, the Nighthawk M6 features ultra-secure Wi-Fi when using a public connection, so your data is protected at campsites and other communal areas. Wi-Fi settings are easily accessed via its large touchscreen display, but bear in mind that you will need a compatible SIM card and data plan should you choose to purchase a 5G modem.
Rechargeable lantern
As far as essential camping items are concerned, a good portable lantern should be on everyone's list. Proper illumination is useful when sitting outside after sundown, when walking to bathrooms, and in the event of power failures or generator issues. Modern lanterns can be extremely powerful, waterproof, powered by different sources, and rechargeable, so you can always keep them topped up for emergency use.
Stay illuminated outdoors and indoors with this rechargeable hurricane lantern by AYL for $32.95 on Amazon. It projects 1,800 lumens of brightness and charges via USB. It comprises 46 LEDs, which are more power-efficient, long-lasting, and brighter than their halogen counterpart. Its 4,400mAh battery doubles as a power bank for charging devices in an emergency, making the lantern extra useful in the event of a power outage.
Importantly for any outdoor lantern, this model is water-resistant, and it has three brightness modes and a flashing option, which can help draw attention to you in an emergency or when performing roadside maintenance on your camper van. Another notable feature is its dimming function, whereby you hold down the power button until you reach the ideal brightness, meaning you don't have to have it at its maximum power at all times.
Insulating blinds
Depending on how your camper van is configured, you may need to block visibility through the windshield when you're not in transit. This is a good idea, not just from a privacy perspective but also to deter thieves, who may seize the opportunity to survey your vehicle when it's parked.
An insulated blind such as this one for $26.99 on Amazon is a useful deterrent from prying eyes but also works to reflect heat from your cab in hot weather and, conversely, to keep the cab warm when your heater is running. As anyone who has come back from a day at the beach to find the steering wheel too hot to touch will know, this is a simple and essential accessory to keep you comfortable on the road.
This blind has the capacity to protect side windows as well as the windshield and is attached with a simple velcro strip, making installation quick and easy. It is made from UV-absorbent, reflective polyester, making it sturdy and able to withstand repeated uses. While it may sound obvious, don't forget to measure your windshield before purchasing an insulating blind, as a good fit helps ensure it is at its most effective.
Digital safe
When you are enjoying a camping trip, you can expect to be away from your campsite and vehicle for long periods. Even in a well-populated area, your camper van is at risk from thieves, as people often travel with expensive gear, making them an easy target to opportunists. A digital safe is a simple and practical solution that can be hidden away in a cupboard and bolted through to offer an extra line of security in keeping your valuables safe.
While a compact safe is inconspicuous and keeps money, passports, jewelry, and other small valuables secure, a larger safe like the Honeywell 6110 — which costs $69.99 on Amazon – can hold a laptop and other devices. This means you can leave your camper van for longer with confidence that your data and expensive items are likely to be there upon your return.
This particular safe is double steel-lined and has a fire-resistant construction, a tamperproof concealed hinge, and a digital combination lock. It comes with a steel tethering cable as an extra deterrent, should you choose not to bolt it down, and a carry handle for portability. With the added peace of mind that a safe affords you, you can go about enjoying your vacation without the daunting threat of theft. This, combined with the convenience of a digital locking system, gives you the reassurance that you can retrieve your items without the need for an additional key.