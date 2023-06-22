Best Electric Bikes Of 2023
Whether you're looking to revolutionize your daily commute, conquer rugged trails, or simply enjoy leisurely rides around the neighborhood, electric bikes are a game-changer. Unlike regular bicycles, e-bikes come with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery system that give you a boost, making your ride both easier and faster. And the best part is that you still get to move your legs — if you want to — and enjoy the physical benefits of cycling.
While old-fashioned bicycles require leg power, e-bikes let you adjust the level of electric assistance, which means complete control over your riding experience. Some e-bikes even come with fancy control panels where you can tweak the motor's help, switch between modes, and enjoy cool features like built-in lights or charging ports. Despite being a bit heavier than standard bicycles due to the motor and battery, most e-bikes still feature the same frame design, brakes, gears, and overall functionality as regular bikes. If you're feeling adventurous, there're even kits that can turn your standard bicycle into an e-bike.
Ready to find out more about the exhilarating world of electric bikes? From sleek city commuters to rugged off-road warriors, here's our list of the best electric bikes of 2023.
Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0
Available in four sizes and three color combinations, the Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 is an e-bike with low wattage and a powerful punch. Equipped with a 250W motor, it showcases an impressive range of 93 miles without the need to recharge the battery and speeds of up to 28MPH. Furthermore, the machine's You Turbo Full Power function can multiply your cycling power by up to four times in case you need it.
Turbo Vado 4.0's MasterMind control panel showcases crucial ride details and lets riders adjust their pedal assist mode without having to stop the bike. Better still, the 57-pound two-wheeler can be paired with the Mission Control app to give you access to a range of advanced tuning options and ride diagnostics. The app also lets you disable the e-bike's motor as an anti-theft measure.
While not as showy as some other e-bikes, the Turbo Vado 4.0 delivers a host of impressive features. Powered up at a touch of a button, the e-bike offers 11-speed SRAM gearing and three riding modes including Eco, Sport, and Turbo for different terrains and energy levels. It also comes with hydraulic disc brakes and a rear rack that accommodates child bike seats. On the flip side, at $3,250, Turbo Vado 4.0 isn't the cheapest e-bike on the market. However, as they say, you do get what you pay for and this bike is no exception.
Swagtron EB-7
While Swagtron EB-7 Plus may not be as fast or travel as far on a single charge as full-sized e-bikes, for a foldable two-wheeler priced at just $600 it's an excellent budget option. Improving on the features and capabilities of its predecessor, the Swagtron EB-5, version EB-7 is ideal for urban commutes and recreational rides afield due to its rear suspension, and a comfortable seat and handlebar grips.
The ultra-compact Swagtron EB-7 Plus collapses down for convenient storage and transport. With dimensions of just 29.5 by 25.9 inches and a width of 16.5 inches when folded, the two-wheeler is both transport and storage-friendly. And at 42 pounds, it's also lightweight enough for most people to carry onto a bus or a train.
When it comes to performance, the Swagtron EB-7 Plus travels up to 20 miles on the throttle mode and can reach speeds of up to 18.6MPH. It also comes with a 350W motor and three different riding modes — fully pedal-powered operation, pedal-assist with three levels of motor assistance, and throttle for effortless riding. Last but not least, the bike's seven-speed transmission delivers an optimal riding experience, allowing riders to choose the appropriate gear for different terrains and riding conditions.
Cowboy 4
As product generations evolve, they consistently strive for enhancements and upgrades to offer users a superior experience. The Cowboy 4 is no exception. The fourth generation of the full-sized e-bike comes in two different styles — the standard C4 with a step-over frame and the step-through ST for easy mounting and dismounting. In addition, Cowboys 4's torque upgrade provides riders with more power and speed than its predecessors, making uphill rides and city commutes easier and more enjoyable.
At €2.990 ($3,286), Cowboy 4 isn't the cheapest e-bike out there, but it does offer reliability, quality, and an impressive list of practical features, including puncture-resistant tires, internal cabling, and a carbon belt drive. The electric ride also comes with AdaptivePower, an intuitive technology that senses inclines, headwinds, or extra weight. There's also a dashboard that displays valuable information such as speed, distance, and even elevation gained.
In terms of specs, Cowboy 4 features a 250W motor for speeds of up to 15MPH, and offers a maximum distance of 44 miles on a full charge. Weighing less than 42 pounds, the C4 is suitable for riders between 5.6 and 6.4 feet, while the C4 ST weighs just over 42 pounds and is designed for riders between 5.2 and 6.2 feet.
Ride1UP 700 Series
The Ride1UP 700 features a robust 750W geared hub motor, enabling speeds of up to 28MPH with pedal assist and 20MPH using the throttle. The e-bike can also cover up to 50 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for longer commutes without riders having to worry about running out of juice.
TheRide1UP 700 comes in two versions to suit different preferences and needs — the step-through (ST) at $1,495 and the step-over (XR). And while at 62 pounds, the Ride1UP 700 may not be the lightest e-bike option you'll come across, it more than makes up for this with its list of specs and features. The 700 series is equipped with wide tires and hydraulic brakes for a smooth and stable ride even on uneven surfaces. Meanwhile, the ergonomic design incorporates a comfortable saddle and adjustable handlebars to accommodate riders of different heights. The two-wheeler also comes with a handy back rack that adds practicality and utility for daily commuting needs.
Electric Bike Company Model S
The Electric Bike Company Model S stands out among its competitors due to its exceptional customization options that let riders choose from a list of various colors and components to create their dream bike. In addition to choosing the hues for the frame, fork, fenders, battery case, chainguard, rims, and basket, riders can also customize the bike's hardware. These options encompass grips, wheel size, tires, fork type, drivetrain, throttle, and battery size. Moreover, users can opt to enhance their bikes with a security system and even have their helmets fashioned in colors that match the bike's hues. While many features are included in the bike's base price of $2399, it's important to note that some upgrades carry an additional cost, potentially leading to a significant increase in the overall price of the bike.
Pairing style and functionality, the Electric Bike Company Model S is an excellent choice for both city commuting and recreational rides on more demanding terrains. Unlike many other e-bikes, the Electric Bike Company Model S arrives at your doorstep fully built. Both powerful and stable, Model S features impressive torque and acceleration thanks to its powerful 500W motor. And with a maximum speed of 28MPH and a very impressive range of up to 190 miles, this electric transport can take you further than most other e-bikes on the market.
Priority E-Coast
Despite its traditional aesthetic and sleek frame lines (the battery sits in the rear rack), the Priority E-Coast is one tough cookie. Marketed as "the only electric belt drive beach cruiser" out there, the e-bike is corrosion-resistant to withstand the highly abrasive elements of coastal areas. In addition, the transport's three-inch wide tires make for a smooth ride on uneven surfaces such as sand, ensuring your comfort throughout the journey.
Available in step-though and step-over designs that weigh 56 pounds, the Priority E-Coast is an agile ride. The rear hub motor with a power output of 500W provides pedal-assist capabilities of up to 60 miles on a single charge, ensuring that riders can enjoy extended journeys without worrying about battery life. Reaching the speed of 28MPH, the E-Coast provides different propulsion options — throttle for an instant burst of power or five pedal assist options tailored to the terrain and your mood.
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Priority E-Coast from the brand's website starting at $2,000.
Aventon Aventure 2
Ultra versatile, the Aventon Aventure 2 is equipped with wide 4-inch tires that provide traction and stability, making it suitable for a variety of terrains. Building on the foundations of the original Aventon Aventure, version 2 also delivers a powerful 750W motor with an impressive range of 60 miles, a substantial improvement on its predecessor's 45 miles. The two-wheeler is also an excellent choice for daily commuting, thanks to the upgraded torque sensor that provides more responsive cycle assistance once it detects foot pressure.
Available in step-over and step-through frame designs, the Aventon Aventure 2 is packed with features that do justice to its $1999 price tag, including a color display, eight speeds, and four different assist options. Perhaps the Aventure 2's only downside is its rather chunky size. At 77 pounds, the bike leans towards the heavier end of the spectrum, which may pose challenges in terms of maneuverability and portability.
While the Aventon Aventure 2 is shipped as a class 2 bike for speeds up to 20 MPH by default, it can be easily converted to class 3 to reach speeds of 28MPH on pedal assist via an accompanying mobile app.
Ride1UP Revv 1
One of the few moped-style e-bikes on the market, the Ride1UP Revv 1 blends fun and functionality. The Revv 1 is classified as a class 2 e-bike with a 750W geared hub motor and ample torque and acceleration for speeds of up to 20MPH. It can also be converted to a class 3 mode for faster pedal-assisted travel on streets or fully unlocked for even greater speeds in remote areas. Moreover, the e-bike comes with a range of up to 60 miles. Last but not least, Revv 1 offers two frame types to cater to different needs and budgets — hardtail for $1,895 and full suspension for $2,395.
Aside from the throttle, the Revv 1 also features a cadence sensor to provide a smooth and comfortable ride that requires only slight pedal motion for the motor to provide power. And while at 93 pounds, the Revv 1 may not be the most practical ride on busy city streets, it certainly makes up for this fact with style.
SWFT Fleet
Only launched in 2020, SWFT has demonstrated remarkable growth as a brand, as evidenced by its expanding electric bike fleet. More specifically, the brand has distinguished itself by offering reasonably-priced and high-quality e-bikes. With a price tag of just under $999, the SWFT Fleet offers great value for money — particularly considering its quality and robust lineup of features. These include a 500W rear hub motor that delivers a range of 37 miles on a single charge and speeds of up to 20MPH.
While the SWFT Fleet isn't intended for off-road adventures, steep inclines, or maneuverability on congested city streets, it's ideal for uncomplicated rides and somewhat uneven terrains such as gravel. At 50.7 pounds, the two-wheeler is also relatively light for a full-size electric bike. It also features easy controls, which makes it ideal for novice e-bikers. To activate one of the three levels of pedal assist, simply press the button on the bike's handlebar display. Some other of the Fleet's more notable features include a vegan leather saddle and a lockable and detachable battery for convenient charging.
Blix Packa Genie
With a geared rear hub 750W motor, the Blix Packa Genie can transport a maximum load of 200 pounds, making it a great car replacement for those who need to transport goods on a regular basis. And while at 81 inches the e-bike is on the longer side, its smooth handling and 24-inch wheels make it surprisingly maneuverable in urban environments. The step-through frame allows for comfortable mounting and dismounting, while the adjustable saddle height and handlebar position cater to riders between 5.1 and 6.3 feet.
The Blix Packa Genie offers a top speed of 20MPH and a range of 80 miles on a single charge utilizing dual batteries (the single battery option covers shorter distances). The bike's intuitive electric system offers multiple pedal-assist levels, accommodating varying fitness levels and allowing riders to conserve battery power when needed. Meanwhile, the integrated LED lights, digital display, rear rack, and hydraulic disc brakes enhance comfort and safety, making this bike well-suited for commuting in various weather conditions.
The Blix Packa Genie is available on the brand's website starting at $2,099 (single battery) and $2,299 (dual battery).