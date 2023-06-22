Best Electric Bikes Of 2023

Whether you're looking to revolutionize your daily commute, conquer rugged trails, or simply enjoy leisurely rides around the neighborhood, electric bikes are a game-changer. Unlike regular bicycles, e-bikes come with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery system that give you a boost, making your ride both easier and faster. And the best part is that you still get to move your legs — if you want to — and enjoy the physical benefits of cycling.

While old-fashioned bicycles require leg power, e-bikes let you adjust the level of electric assistance, which means complete control over your riding experience. Some e-bikes even come with fancy control panels where you can tweak the motor's help, switch between modes, and enjoy cool features like built-in lights or charging ports. Despite being a bit heavier than standard bicycles due to the motor and battery, most e-bikes still feature the same frame design, brakes, gears, and overall functionality as regular bikes. If you're feeling adventurous, there're even kits that can turn your standard bicycle into an e-bike.

Ready to find out more about the exhilarating world of electric bikes? From sleek city commuters to rugged off-road warriors, here's our list of the best electric bikes of 2023.